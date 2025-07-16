• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ.

Copenhagen, Denmark – Since the A-Class withdrew from the Canadian market (after the 2022 model year), the CLA has represented the threshold to cross for accessing a portfolio as eclectic as it is Germanic. For the compact saloon, this is both a responsibility and a blessing. On the one hand, the obligation to please; on the other, the certainty of being pampered by its manufacturer to transform the burden into a gift. And now, for this 3rd generation, ta-da! Here's an all-electric 2026 CLA!

It is the first mass-produced Mercedes-Benz to realise several of the technological advancements prophesied by the Vision EQXX prototype. Perhaps not the range of over 1,000 km, but many others.

Almost everything

Canadians will receive two new all-electric CLAs by the end of the year:

• Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology

• Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology

That said, this introduction comes with some frustration. In addition to the sedan, Mercedes-Benz has also planned a wagon, a magnificent bit of design that I was able to admire in Denmark but not photograph, let alone drive. Worse, Mercedes doesn’t intend to bring it across the Atlantic. As we’ve heard before, the company’s market analyses tell them of North Americans' (read Americans') lack of interest in wagons.

Things could have been worse - it was rumoured the manufacturer would also keep for the Old Continent the planned plug-in hybrid variant of the new CLA. But just before sending us home, Mercedes hinted at a change of heart: “We are now considering offering you the PHEV model.,” we were told.

Bless their hearts.

There’s still more to the story: while they try to charm us with two EVs and probably plug-in hybrids, Mercedes-Benz Canada will continue to offer no fewer than four versions of the gas-engine CLA in 2026:

• Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe

• Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

• Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe

• Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

| Photo: M.Crépault

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA - What's new?

The new CLA is the first car in the Benz clan – but certainly not the last – to be based on the MMA (Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture), the new platform able to accommodate several types of powertrains (combustion, hybrid and electric).

In every direction, its dimensions have all increased; some will say to bring it closer to the C-Class, others to rival its nemesis the Tesla Model 3.

The plug-in hybrid variant that may or may not come to Canada will use a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine + a 27 HP electric motor + a 1.3 kWh battery + an 8-speed dual-clutch sequential transmission. It’s expected it will be able to travel some 90 km in pure electric mode. This car must come to Canada!

| Photo: M.Crépault

Design of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA – 8.0/10

Is it a sedan or a four-door coupe? You decide. The wheelbase is long (2,790 mm, 6 mm longer than the previous CLA) and the rear is sporty. The “fastback” effect is striking without resorting to a myriad of aggressive lines. Finesse is the focus here. At Mercedes, they call it “Sensual Purity”.

If in the mood to nitpick, one could frown at the rear wheels (17 to 19 inches), which seem a little lost in their respective arches, and why not the eccentric rim design while one is at it. But this turns out to be one of many aerodynamic tricks that give the all-electric 2026 CLA an exceptional drag coefficient of 0.21.

Furthermore, the designers had fun scattering luminous three-pointed stars across the car. For example, in the headlights and taillights, and on the solid-panel front end where an industrial quantity of small stars (142 to be exact) dance around the large one. The PHEV model features a more classic grille, ICE-engine requirements oblige.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: M.Crépault

Interior of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA – 9.0/10

Clearly, the designers made a vow to be original. A central part of operation “State-of-the-art”, the Superscreen that covers the entire dashboard does not go unnoticed.

A 10.25-inch display behind the steering wheel displays driver information; in the centre of the dash, several vehicle functions and infotainment are spread across 14 inches; and finally, after launch, M-B’s system animates a 14-inch display in front of the front passenger.

It’s possible on that last one to play video games (bring your own controller) or watch a YouTube documentary or the latest Star Wars thanks to an agreement with Disney+. But is that not, I can hear you ask, dangerous? Might it not distract drivers who will also want to know if the Jedi will save the galaxy? Well, a camera keeps a close watch: as soon as it notices drivers’ eyes leaving the road, it interrupts the projection. After being interrupted five or six times, we can imagine front passengers laying down the law about keeping eyes on the road.

| Photo: M.Crépault

The central, floating console (so designed to create storage space underneath) can be adorned with attractive materials, including wood lined with metal and the highly surprising papier mâché finish, made hard and waterproof. The core of the doors also is made to look three-dimensional and highlights a tubular handle. In fact, the interior of the electric CLA can be customized in a way that might confuse those who still believe that Mercedes-Benz is a conservative company.

All 2026 CLAs boast a panoramic roof with its enormous glass that has been treated to filter glare and heat. This high roof leaves very good headroom for occupants of the 60/40 bench seat, who whilst there can enjoy the 16 speakers of the Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos.

The 405-litre trunk has lost some volume compared to the old one (460 litres), but this is compensated by the 101-litre front trunk or frunk, Mercedes’ very first.

| Photo: M.Crépault

Technology in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA – 9.0/10

The infotainment system features the 4th generation of the MBUX system (UX for User Experience). It still wakes up as soon as you say “Hey Mercedes!” but questions can be formulated more naturally, while answers can be very elaborate as the system is now imbued with artificial intelligence, courtesy of Google and Microsoft, an unprecedented alliance in the industry.

ChatGPT4o and Bing unite to offer internet content on a silver platter to occupants of the CLA, while Google's Gemini virtual assistant focuses on navigation.

This virtual concierge has been given an avatar in the form of the M-B star, prominently displayed on the central screen. M-B insists that the onboard AI will transform into a travel companion. I can confirm that the system works adequately in English but, for now, doesn’t equal the precision of a search conducted by you or me online. And when I switched to French, I either received an error message or a ludicrous response.

But let's not be too severe! 20 years ago, I had to pull over to the side of the road for my slowly spoken voice command to have a chance of being understood. Aboard the 2026 CLA, a form of fluid dialogue has emerged. Future progress promises to be fascinating.

Finally, we should note that all the technological arsenal deployed in the 2026 CLA is based on MB.OS (Mercedes-Benz Operating System), a system developed internally by Mercedes-Benz. Hosted in a virtual cloud, it controls almost everything in the car, from infotainment to semi-autonomous driving, from passenger comfort to charging. And when it's time to enhance a function, some huge central brain sends an over-the-air update.

| Photo: M.Crépault

Powertrain of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA – 8.5/10

The CLA 350 EQ equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive has a second electric motor (80 kW) mounted on the front axle. Acting as a booster, it only activates when additional power or traction is required. Otherwise, the motor sleeps in order to maximize range.

On the rear axle, engineers installed a two-speed transmission. In doing so, they have paired up a sprinter and a marathon runner. In first gear, the Road Runner, alias Beep Beep, handles towing (up to 1,800 kg), urban traffic and acceleration.

The 0-100 km/h time is 6.6 seconds for the 250+ EQ with its the 268 hp, and 4.8 seconds for the 350 4MATIC EQ with its 349 hp.

The second gear is designed to provide more power at high speed but also greater energy efficiency on the motorway. When the maximum speed of 210 km/h is reached – not here, of course! - the second gear engages.

Both EVs naturally use an 800-volt architecture which ensures a fast charging time at a fast charger. In fact, the manufacturer claims that the CLA can regain 325 km of range in 10 minutes.

| Photo: M.Crépault

Driving the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA – 8.5/10

Thanks to energy regeneration, the electric CLA can brake on its own when you release the accelerator. You can also play with the steering wheel paddles to automate, increase or decrease regeneration. When you choose to let the car handle it, ECO mode is automatically engaged. By using available data, such as that from navigation that anticipates the road ahead, the car maximizes regeneration.

The independent suspension, inspired by M-Benz's more upscale classes, uses multiple support arms at both ends. The result is a composed, controlled temperament. The steering is not very communicative at low speeds but becomes more talkative as you start moving along.

Accelerations are linear and progressive more than they are explosive. When you firmly press the pedal, you get a short, strange sound. The growl of a tiger with laryngitis, I think.

Another first in this segment: a central airbag, which deploys like a wall between the driver and their passenger in the event of a nasty side collision. The airbag has been inserted into the driver's seatback.

Energy consumption

Mercedes gives an average of 13 kWh/100 km for the 250+ EQ, which is excellent, and only slightly more for the 350 4MATIC EQ. The Vision EQXX concept car aimed for 10 kWh.

Based on European tests (WLTP), the 2026 CLA can cover 792 km thanks to its new 85.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. Allow me to doubt that. While awaiting EPA and EnerGuide to subject the EV to tests closer to North American reality, we can still bet on a range of 600 km, or even 650 km, which would already be quite good. The CLA 350 EQ should concede about 20 fewer km, the decrease being the price to pay for the additional weight associated with the 4MATIC system.

| Photo: M.Crépault

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Canadian pricing

Final details for Canadian versions, such as optional packages (some AMG-signed), specifications and prices, will be confirmed closer to the planned market launch date by the end of the year. However, we already know that, for the battery, Mercedes will offer an 8-year/160,000 km warranty. The manufacturer also promises the battery will retain at least 70 percent of its capacity during that period.

The final word

According to Ola Källenius, the big boss of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, this new CLA is ahead of the competition (read mainly Model 3) in several respects: range, charging speed, fuel consumption, comfort and intelligence.

It symbolizes Benz's new way of designing EVs. There's no need to make them flying saucers, but they can still be packed with technology. In short, the company is getting back on track after some clumsy initial efforts.

The 2006 vintage CLA EQ will appeal if its pricing makes sense.

Competitors of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA