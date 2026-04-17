Mercedes-Benz has shared some images of the high-tech interior of the new 2027 electric C-Class before unveiling the model in full next week.

The model Mercedes plans to officially reveal on April 20th is touted as the most spacious, intelligent and refined C-Class ever made. It will be going into head-on battle with the new BMW i3, which should be quite the fight.

More spacious overall

Mercedes-Benz says the new C-Class is more spacious than ever. This is possible in good part due to its electric architecture, which allows for a more open cabin layout. Not hurting matters is that the sedan comes standard with a panoramic glass roof, which enhances interior brightness.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Attention to detail

With the new C-Class, Mercedes-Benz introduces new Nappa leather upholstery featuring a “Twisted Diamond” pattern, complete with diamond-shaped perforations and contrasting stitching. Choices for the interior include three distinct shades: Black, Beech Brown and Macchiato Beige.

As is the case with the electric GLC, the new electric C-Class can also be equipped with a 100-percent vegan interior.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The piece de résistance: MBUX

The centerpiece of the electric C-Class cabin is undoubtedly the MBUX Hyperscreen and MBUX Superscreen. Occupying a major portion of the dashboard, the displays team up to deliver a striking visual experience, further complemented by the Burmester 3D and 4D audio systems.

"With the all-new electric C-Class, we have taken everything customers love about this model to a higher level. The result sets a new benchmark for quality, finish, and comfort. This is the most spacious and intelligent C-Class of all time." - Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The new Mercedes-Benz electric C-Class will be officially unveiled on April 20.