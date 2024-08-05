Mercedes-Benz will add two major electric models to its lineup in 2026. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius confirmed during a financial results conference call that all-electric versions of the C-Class sedan and GLC-Class SUV are on the way for 2026. We're talking 2027 models for North America.

Camouflaged versions have already been spotted on test drives, and those hint at distinct styling and, of course, more aerodynamic shapes to maximize range.

Källenius also confirmed that both models will be built on the new MB.EA platform, which is designed entirely for electric vehicles. The company believes their arrival will help boost Mercedes' sales of electric vehicles, which have fallen by 25 percent year-on-year in 2024, from 61,211 to 45,843 units.

The MB.EA structure was first announced for 2021. An MB.EA Large version (for bigger vehicles) has been in development for products to replace the EQE and EQS sedans, but this was put on hold earlier this year. Automotive News Germany reports that Mercedes will instead update the EVA2 platform that serves the current EQE and EQS for the next generation. The successor to the EQS sedan is expected to be introduced around 2028.

Mercedes is also planning the MMA platform for compact electric and hybrid vehicles, the AMG.EA for the AMG division's high-performance models, and the Van.EA platform for vans.

The MMA platform is set to debut next year with an all-electric CLA-Class, and the AMG.EA platform is also due to make its debut in 2025 with an electric model to replace the GT coupe.

Prototypes of both vehicles are also being tested.

Mercedes-Benz continues to press ahead with its electrification plan, despite slower-than-expected growth in the sale of electric models. Mercedes-Benz has already announced that it will be offering gasoline-powered models for longer than expected to adjust to demand.

What is certain is that electric versions of the C-Class and GLC-Class models should find an audience, since they sit in the top-selling segments for cars and SUVs, respectively. Of course, the price will have to be competitive.