• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Nissan Sentra.

Phoenix, AZ – Nissan has several notable launches for North America in the coming months, including the Rogue plug-in hybrid, the new LEAF, the updated Frontier, a revised Ariya EV and… the next generation of the Sentra small sedan.

Now, hats off to Nissan for retaining its commitment to this segment, which has seen carmakers abandon it in droves for a few reasons, mostly to do with big American car tastes and lack of potential for big profit margins.

But given those reasons just mentioned, and given Nissan’s well-publicized recent struggles and constrained resources, it’s a fair question to wonder just how much time, money and effort the Japanese automaker was going to devote to the next iteration of the Sentra. We went to sunny Arizona to find out.

2026 Nissan Sentra, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Nissan Sentra – What’s new?

For sure, the new Sentra got some love. An updated front end, a beefier back end and especially a modernized interior lead the design changes. But the powertrain and its output remain the same. The manual option is gone, to the surprise of no one. Dimensions of the car remain unchanged from the outgoing model.

The offering is streamlined for Canada with three trims available – S, SV and SR. On the latter two, buyers can add a Platinum package to enjoy more goodies.

2026 Nissan Sentra, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Nissan Sentra

As mentioned, both ends of the Sentra have been updated, and for the good we’d say. The front grille is an updated version of Nissan’s usual V-Motion design and is complemented by LED lighting (across all trims).

2026 Nissan Sentra, back end | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The back end is even more new and improved, with a pleasingly wide stance that gives the Sentra more of a muscular demeanour. Nissan explained they were going for a sleek, fastback silhouette and we’d say they mostly got there. Its is not a clunky look, and matters are further helped by the presence of black exterior elements and bold colour options in the offering.

2026 Nissan Sentra, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Nissan Sentra, rear seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

Equipped with Nissan’s patented zero-gravity seats, the interior of the Sentra is an overall comfortable, pleasant place to be, for reasons of space and more upgraded materials used compared to the outgoing model.

Legroom up front is surprisingly generous (a bit less so for back-seat passengers). Know that this new Sentra’s interior is almost exactly the same size as the previous interior. In that regard, it’s the status quo for the new edition.

2026 Nissan Sentra, dual screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The dual 12.3-inch screens of the SR model we drove are relatively well-integrated into the dash, not always a given these days.

Cargo space in the trunk remains unchanged for Gen 4, with 405 litres available. However, that space is more easily filled since the opening is wider and lower to the ground than before. Good news for those of us with bad backs and/or reduced mobility.

Technology in the 2026 Nissan Sentra

Nissan hasn’t skimped on adding some now-considered-essential features to the Sentra, while being mindful of trying to keep its price point reasonable. So we find standard blind spot intervention and intelligent forward collision warning functions, most notably.

On higher trims you can add the ProPilot suite of safety stuff, the first time we find that in the Sentra by the way.

2026 Nissan Sentra, front grille | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Nissan Sentra, engine | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Sentra

No change under the hood for 2026, as the model retains its 2.0L 4-cylinder that delivers 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. That won’t blow many socks off but it’s sufficient for a car this size and even leaves a little room for a bit of sportiness if you switch to Sport mode (new this year) and if you tease the CVT just right.

And yes, as mentioned, that CVT is now the only transmission you can get, the manual option having been jettisoned for the next generation of the model.

Official fuel consumption figures are not available yet for the 2026 Sentra, but representatives told us they expect it to come in very close to the numbers of the old model. This is despite improvements in terms of the car’s drag coefficiency.

In case you were wondering, there are no plans at this point for a hybrid option, nor for a higher-output engine.

2026 Nissan Sentra, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Versions of the 2026 Nissan Sentra

Pricing for Canada has still not been announced, though that should happen momentarily since the model is expected at Canadian dealers this month or next. The trim offering for Canada is as follows:

- 2026 Sentra S – comes with 7-inch driver data display paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and intelligent cruise.

- 2026 Sentra SV – Buyers here get a 12.3-inch data display in a seamless unit with the 12.3 multimedia screen, wireless connectivity for phones, an intelligent key and 16-inch alloy wheels.

- 2026 Sentra SV w/Premium package – This adds a power tilt/sliding moonroof, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, auto-dimming rearview mirror and an intelligent key.

- 2026 Sentra SR – The range-topper gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, its own distinct front fascia, rear bumper and black side sills, as well as sport cloth upholstery with accent stitching, wireless phone charging and the moonroof.

- 2026 Sentra SR w/Premium package – The package adds a premium Bose audio system, digital around-view monitor, ProPilot Assist, synthetic leather seating and a 6-way power-adjust driver seat.

2026 Nissan Sentra, on the road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Nissan Sentra

Nissan vaunts the quieter, more comfortable ride offered by the new Sentra, and indeed that is so. This does not feel like a cheap vehicle on the road – at least, not on the generally smooth roads of Arizona.

The CVT has to be treated with gloves on to keep things genteel – get aggressive with the pedal when accelerating and you could be greeted with a screaming fit.

The new Sentra is still no butt-kicker on the road, and yes, we know, that’s not what most buyers will get it for. Still, a little more kick from under the hood would not have been sneezed at.

2026 Nissan Sentra, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

That said, the Sentra is a decent road handler and was at right at home on the sweeping curves of Arizona highways. Nissan says a stiffer body structure and revisions to the dampers help the car’s driving dynamics and we’re ready to believe that based on our relatively short one-day test drive. Steering is relatively responsive, braking firm enough to inspire confidence.

The final word

There’s no denying this new version of the Nissan Sentra is an improvement, but it’s an incremental improvement, not a radical one. Which is to be expected from a carmaker with limited room to manoeuvre right now, and given the low-margin segment the car competes in. The change from 2025 to 2026 is really a facelift, with some structural improvements and tech updates also part of the deal.

In any case, while this update is perhaps not the boldest statement of intent, just the fact that Nissan is staying in the segment deserves mention. Consumers need affordable choices and here is one, that offers decent quality and a generous roster of equipment and amenities. Whether it will pry away numbers of loyal Civic and Corolla owners is another matter. Time will tell.

The 2026 Nissan Sentra will be produced, like its predecessor, in Mexico – which means no tariff-related complications as far as Canada is concerned.

Competitors of the 2026 Nissan Sentra

- Honda Civic

- Hyundai Elantra

- Kia K4

- Mazda3

- Toyota Corolla

