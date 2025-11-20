2026 Nissan Sentra Priced as of $25,268 in Canada

We now know the pricing of the revised 2026 Nissan Sentra, a good thing too since it’s on the verge of arriving at Canadian dealerships.

The ball starts rolling at $25,268 CAD for the S base model, and climbs from there to a $31,998 MSRP (Manufacturer’s Starting Retail Price) for the SR Premium that sits at the top of the hierarchy. Fees and transportation will inflate the cost by $1,850.

2026 Nissan Sentra – What’s new?

The new Sentra flaunts an updated front end, a beefier back end and especially a modernized interior; those are what lead the design changes. The interior has also been tweaked and welcomes some tech updates. But the powertrain and its output remain the same. The manual option is gone, to the surprise of no one. Dimensions of the car remain unchanged from the outgoing model.

See: 2026 Nissan Sentra First Drive: Nothing Radical

See: New 2026 Nissan Sentra Consumes More than Outgoing Model

2026 Nissan Sentra, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Nissan Sentra pricing in Canada

The Sentra offering in Canada consists of three trims: S, SV and SR. On the latter two, buyers can add a Platinum package to enjoy more goodies. Here’s the full pricing structure:

- 2026 Sentra S - $25,268 CAD

- 2026 Sentra SV - $27,268

- 2026 Sentra SV Premium - $28,368

- 2026 Sentra SR - $29,668

- 2026 Sentra SR Premium – 31,998

In case you’re wondering, here are the MSRPs for the Sentra compact sedan’s main rivals on the Canadian market:

- Honda Civic - $28,340

- Hyundai Elantra - $22,999

- Kia K4 – $23,995

- Mazda3 - $25,785

- Subaru Impreza - $28,295

- Toyota Corolla - $24,520

- Volkswagen Jetta - $26,495