• Auto123 tested the improved version of the Michelin X-Ice Snow tire.

Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, QC – At this time of year, for most motorists, choosing a new winter tire is already far in the rearview mirror. But for tire manufacturers like French giant Michelin, it’s already the 2027 season.

Which is why Michelin took advantage of the abundant snow cover in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains to present the new version of its popular X-Ice Snow. More specifically, to make it available from some unbridled testing by folks like us. It was a cold-weather rendez-vous at the Mécaglisse circuit in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci.

The new version of Michelin’s renowned winter tire has gotten a subtle name change: Michelin simply added a small "+" to the end. The tire will thus hit the market (in May 2026) under the name Michelin X-Ice Snow +.

Michelin X-Ice Snow + tire | Photo: E.Descarries

What does this "+" mean?

Michelin launched the X-Ice range many years ago, but the improved version named X-Ice Snow (X-Ice North in its studded version) is only six years old. So, why improve it again? Especially since the majority of X-Ice Snow users have said they’re quite satisfied with the superior grip it provides compared to its predecessor.

Technological advances, that’s why. And without getting too technical, let’s get… technical:

The tread pattern represents the tire’s “mechanical” technology. This function is visible in the original V-shaped design, with its widened transverse grooves and randomly spaced blocks. This technique, called Piano Acoustic Tuning, aims to reduce rolling noise on dry pavement.

On the new X-Ice Snow +, the sidewalls feature lines and patterns that facilitate grip in deep snow. Naturally, it features the mountain and snowflake pictogram.

However, a second mountain symbol now appears on the sidewalls. This indicates that the tire is also certified for performance on ice. This technology characterizes the "chemical" grip of the tire, and this is where the main improvement of the "+" version lies.

The "chemical" grip comes from a new rubber compound named Flex-Ice 3.0. According to Michelin, this mixture adapts to extremely low temperatures by remaining very flexible, which optimizes traction on icy or snowy roads.

Simultaneously, Maxtouch technology maximizes the contact surface with the road. It evenly distributes forces during acceleration, braking and cornering, ensuring a longer lifespan for the tread.

| Photo: E.Descarries

Improvements on multiple surfaces

Michelin claims the new X-Ice Snow + offers improvements of 1 percent in snow, 4 percent on ice, 7 percent on dry pavement and 14 percent on wet pavement. The only factor not measured is grip in slush, the highly variable consistency of which makes it impossible to quantify precisely.

Note that Michelin offers a "Michelin Promise," including a 60-day satisfaction guarantee (replacement in case of dissatisfaction) and three years of roadside assistance.

The X-Ice Snow + will initially be offered in 85 sizes covering the majority of the market, followed by 65 other sizes later. It is worth noting that Michelin does not produce a specific version for electric vehicles, as the X-Ice Snow + is already designed to meet the needs of this type of powertrain.

The new tire was also tested with Chevrolet EVs. | Photo: E.Descarries

First turns of the wheel

The Mécaglisse circuit was a fine testing ground for us to evaluate the effectiveness of the new tire. Brand representatives had prepared specific courses to compare the product to its most direct competitors in the premium tire segment.

Michelin used Chevrolet Equinox EVs, Toyota Corollas, Toyota RAV4s, GMC Terrains and Polestars for the tests. The routes allowed us to evaluate the grip of the X-Ice Snow + in slalom, on hard-packed snow and on icy surfaces polished by frequent passes.

These AWD Toyota RAV4s were used for the forest runs. | Photo: E.Descarries

One of the most revealing exercises involved comparing the Michelin’s capabilities to those of the competition on all-wheel-drive Toyota RAV4s in the deep snow of the site's wooded areas.

Later in the day, the instructors organized a friendly competition for us at the wheel of front-wheel-drive GMC Terrain SUVs. Finally, we took our places as passengers for some hot laps in Polestars driven by professional racing drivers.

| Photo: E.Descarries

Our verdict

The various tests, conducted on X-Ice Snow + tires as well as major competitors like the Continental Viking and Bridgestone Blizzak, demonstrated better lateral stability, increased uphill grip and improved resistance to ruts delivered by the new Michelin tires. Rear passenger comfort was also improved in vehicles equipped with them. The improvement in results were evident in both the sedans and the SUVs provided to us during this test day.