Big fan of car gadgets? A lot of them can be distracting, so choose only the most useful ones for your car. That way, you’ll minimize distractions and maximize safety behind the wheel to keep you and your loved ones safe and sound.

Car accessories that are actually useful!

Unsafe gadgets abound. Just think about people who watch movies on their mini-TVs while cruising around town, or connect their phones to their cars and receive loud notifications every time they receive a text.

It’s even more troubling when you consider that distraction is the leading cause of road accidents.

So are there any useful car gadgets? Of course there are! They can make your car safer and more comfortable and help prevent accidents, whether you’re running a short errand or taking a long roadtrip, with or without kids or pets. We want you and your loved ones to stay safe. So let’s take a look at some accessories you’ll actually want for your car.

New technology

New technology doesn’t mean a self-driving car that lets you kick back and take a nap. Always stay alert and watchful behind the wheel!

Cameras

You’ve no doubt seen stunt videos on social media. They’re good entertainment.

But the cameras used to film them can serve much more useful purposes.

If you’re involved in an accident or a hit and run, you can use the footage to identify the offending vehicle’s licence plate and even present it as evidence to your insurer or in court. Just don’t forget to stop filming when you’re on private property or in an area where it’s prohibited.

Portable Wi-Fi

Portable Wi-Fi hotspots are new on the market, but they’re all the rage with the new trend of workationing. Obviously, you don’t use the Wi-Fi while driving. Turn it on once you’ve safely arrived at your destination.

Whether you’re working in a far-flung location, at a campsite, or during driving breaks, you’ll always have Internet access!

The device is also a great way for parents to keep their kids occupied in the back seat.

Practicality and comfort: A match made in heaven

If you’re the type of person who’s bothered by pet hair or crumbs in your car, a wireless vacuum is just the thing for you.

No more flicking crumbs off the passenger seat while driving.

Give the car a quick once over with the vacuum every time you get in the car so you can focus on the road.

Anti-fog cloths are another genuinely useful car accessory. They reduce fog, improve visibility, and keep your windshield and windows clean. And unlike the sleeve of your coat, anti-fog cloths won’t leave streaks.

Kids and pets

Ever had to listen to your kids fussing in the backseat after the smartphone, tablet, or gaming console has run out of juice? If not, lucky you!

Pick up a multiport USB charger to solve all your dead battery woes. Say goodbye to arguments, restlessness, and boredom and buckle up for a fun, calm, and safe ride.

In the same vein, a tablet holder that attaches to headrests is a must-have for tech-loving youngsters. It also means fewer dropped tablets and not having to risk an accident by reaching behind the seat while driving.

As much as we love our pets, being licked on the face while checking your blind spot isn’t anyone’s idea of safety.

A dog seat belt will keep your four-legged friend from coming into the front seat and bothering you while driving. It also stops your dog from running away and reduces the risk they’ll be thrown around the car in the event of an accident.

Car accessories and safety

One of the important things about each one of these gadgets is that they aren’t just handy, they also make your car safer.

For example, blind spot mirrors make it possible to see vehicles sneaking up from behind with just a glance or two (it’s always better to double check). Just stick them to your mirrors and you’re all set.

Smartphone holders let you to keep an eye on the map when you’re using the GPS function. Avoid the temptation to check your notifications by disabling them in your settings.

As for emergencies, you never know when your car battery is going to give up the ghost. It’s all well and good to rely on your neighbours and the kindness of strangers, but what if you’re alone on the road? Better to have a portable jump starter kit than to sit on the curb waiting for someone to happen by.

When it comes to new technology, how about the Mobileye® Collision Avoidance System? It tracks the distance to the vehicle in front of you and detects pedestrians. It also warns you when there’s a risk of a collision ahead.

And if you tend to be easily distracted, the system sends a notification when you go over the speed limit or drift out of your lane. An easy way to get back on the right track.

Car insurance: An absolute must

It’s not a gadget, but car insurance is mandatory for third-party liability. Other coverage is essential in the event of collision, theft, fire, or even hail. Depending on your policy, car insurance doesn’t just protect your vehicle—it may also cover your equipment and accessories.

As you can see, good car insurance is well worth it! What car accessory would you never want to live without?