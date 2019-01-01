Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

$22M for a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Driven by Carroll Shelby, Other Legends

The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, at the time
Photo: RM Sotheby's
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, at the time

As part of the festivities surrounding Monterey Auto Week in California, which wrapped up last weekend, several exceptional vehicles were auctioned off to the highest bidders.

Inevitably, one car always manages to drive bidding up more than the others. This year that honour goes to a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti, an incredible and rare car to begin with, but also one that was driven by some very famous figures. In addition to Carroll Shelby, who would later join Ford in beating Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the car was driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio and by Phil Hill, Formula 1 champions both, as well as Enzo Ferrari himself.

That kind of pedigree is like catnip to collectors and was sure to send bidding skywards, which is precisely what happened at the Monterey auction organized by RM Sotheby's.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, profile
Photo: RM Sotheby's
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, profile

The fact that Carroll Shelby won eight races in it only added fuel to the fire. Cherry on the sundae, on its fuel tank has an inscription that was added several years later by Shelby: “Mr. Ferrari told me this was the best Ferrari he ever built.”

In all, only two 410 Sport Spiders were built for racing by Ferrari with the 4.9L 24-valve V12 engine, which of course sits under the hood of this $22 million car. According to the auction announcement, the car is also “accompanied by the first (1956) and last (1958) trophies won by Shelby driving 0598 CM, along with the original 1957 Nassau racing license plate.”

In total, this 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider competed in 40 races between 1956 and 1958. It finished on the podium 19 times, climbing to the top step 11 times.

Given its current value, it’s anyone’s guess whether it will be used again in vintage car races, including those held during Monterey Auto Week at Laguna Seca Raceway.

The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, front
Photo: RM Sotheby's
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, front
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, rear
Photo: RM Sotheby's
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, rear
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, interior
Photo: RM Sotheby's
The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider, interior
Photos:RM Sotheby's
1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Sir Elton John’s 1972 Ferrari is Going up for Auction

Sir Elton John’s 1972 Ferrari is Going up for Auction

Elton John’s 1972 Ferrari is going up for auction, and it’s a rarity. The 365 GTB/4 Daytona is one of only 158 built for the UK market at the time.

A Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Will be Auctioned at Pebble Beach

A Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Will be Auctioned at Pebbl...

A 1965 Ford GT40 roadster is going to be auctioned off at Pebble Beach next week. The car is one of only five ever built, and the winning bid is expected to ...

A Rare BMW 507 Emerges from Barn Hibernation, Headed for Auction

A Rare BMW 507 Emerges from Barn Hibernation, Headed for ...

One of only 252 BMW 507s ever made was found in a barn in Philadelphia. The car is headed to a Bonham’s auction in September; it’s expected to fetch a winnin...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Happy dogs in a Subaru Outback
What Are the Most Dog-Friendly Vehicles? Ther...
Article
Canada Signs Pacts with Mercedes-Benz, Volksw...
Article
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai and Kia Advise Owners of Palisade, Te...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 