Criss-crossing Atlantic Canada's highways, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, affectionately nicknamed Dark Angel by its owner, Tim German, has racked up no fewer than 760,000 km in Atlantic Canada on its odometer, all for an excellent cause: delivering life-saving donated blood.

Purchased new from Steele Hyundai Halifax, this faithful road companion has witnessed some historic moments and traveled far and wide through New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, becoming an indispensable cog in the machine that delivers urgently needed blood products.

Darkr Angel, Tim German's 2017 Hyundai Elantra, as surpassed 760,000 km | Photo: Hyundai

The odometer of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra | Photo: Hyundai

A history

Tim's decision to choose the Elantra in 2017 was influenced by a significant event: a year earlier, his previous vehicle, a 2016 Elantra, had been wrecked in a road accident. Miraculously, he and his wife escaped unharmed. That incident reinforced Tim’s confidence in the brand, leading him to acquire his fourth Hyundai, praised for its ruggedness and cutting-edge technologies.

Dark Angel is thus more than just a vehicle; it’s a symbol of courage and service. From the tragedy of the Nova Scotia mass killing in 2020, to the rescue of accident victims, Tim and his Elantra have been quiet heroes at challenging times.

Despite the challenges it’s encountered on the road, from unexpected encounters with local wildlife to near-misses, Dark Angel has held its own, thanks to rigorous maintenance and Tim's meticulous attention to detail.

Over the miles, Tim's Elantra not only demonstrated remarkable endurance, but also embodied the proof that passion and care can extend the life of a vehicle far beyond expectations.

It's an inspiring story, reminding us that behind every kilometer lies a story of resilience, commitment and a deep desire to help others.

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra 2017 is used for delivering urgently needed donated blood | Photo: Hyundai