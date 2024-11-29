Hyundai is recalling 48,509 vehicles in Canada (and some 226,000 in the U.S.) to fix a problem with the rearview camera image that may not display on the vehicle's interior screen. The recall affects 2021-2022 Santa Fe SUVs and Elantra sedans, including their hybrid versions.

Transport Canada states that “On certain vehicles, the rearview camera may not have been manufactured properly. Over time, the camera could fail and cause the rearview camera image not to display. Canadian regulations require the rearview image to display when the vehicle is reversing.”

Hyundai explains that the solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail.

Hyundai is to notify owners in writing and ask them to bring their vehicle to a Hyundai dealer service centre to have the rearview camera replaced. Owners will be informed by mail starting January 19th.