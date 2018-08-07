Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

The new 2019 Jeep Renegade, In Pictures

A few weeks ago we offered you a first image of the new 2019 Jeep Renegade, or more specifically the version that will be sold in Europe. We expect that, at least on the outside, the North American edition of the little SUV will be more or less identical.

Now, FCA has published a nnumber of new images that lift the veil in more detail on its Jeep division's new 2019 Renegade.

2019 Jeep Renegade
Photo: Jeep
2019 Jeep Renegade

Among the notable changes we can see are LED headlights and new 19-inch wheel; otherwise, the exterior design and styling of the 2019 Renegade look very similar to the 2018 edition.

In Europe, the model will be available as of September, and be offered in four iterations: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk; consumers will be able to choose between two- and four-wheel drive configurations. Of course, this product offering could be slightly different for North American consumers, by we don’t expect it to be.

By the way, the Renegade is the best-selling model for Jeep in Europe, including in the U.K., France, Germany and Italy.

Enjoy the photos!

Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep
Photo: Jeep

You May Also Like

2019 Jeep Renegade Unveiled in Turin

2019 Jeep Renegade Unveiled in Turin

Jeep today unveiled its new 2019 Jeep Renegade at the Turin auto show. The small utility model retains its square format but benefits from several styling an...

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018

We present Auto123.com’s top 10 subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2018, with their own strengths and apt to meet different needs. The competition was fierce!

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets Tech, Safety Updates

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets Tech, Safety Updates

FCA has published details for the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. While the design and the different trims available remain the same as the outgoing edition, the m...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2019 Toyota 86 GT
Toyota Plans for Next Few Years Revealed: Nex...
Article
2018 Honda Odyssey
Honda Recalling 2018-2020 Odysseys Over Short...
Article
Hyundai Prophecy concept
Hyundai to Present new Prophecy EV concept at...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 