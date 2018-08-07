A few weeks ago we offered you a first image of the new 2019 Jeep Renegade, or more specifically the version that will be sold in Europe. We expect that, at least on the outside, the North American edition of the little SUV will be more or less identical.

Now, FCA has published a nnumber of new images that lift the veil in more detail on its Jeep division's new 2019 Renegade.

Photo: Jeep 2019 Jeep Renegade

Among the notable changes we can see are LED headlights and new 19-inch wheel; otherwise, the exterior design and styling of the 2019 Renegade look very similar to the 2018 edition.

In Europe, the model will be available as of September, and be offered in four iterations: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk; consumers will be able to choose between two- and four-wheel drive configurations. Of course, this product offering could be slightly different for North American consumers, by we don’t expect it to be.

By the way, the Renegade is the best-selling model for Jeep in Europe, including in the U.K., France, Germany and Italy.

Enjoy the photos!