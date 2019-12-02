2020 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

After the finalists were announced earlier this week, the 2020 Auto123.com Awards were handed out today at a special ceremony in Toronto. An expert panel consisting of seven of our veteran contributors and test drivers placed their votes in each of the 20 categories for the cars, SUVs and trucks they considered the best and most noteworthy this year. Only vehicles tested and sold before November 1st were eligible for consideration.

Congratulations to all the winners this year. And, we can’t wait to start the process all over again, especially as the quick-changing state of the automotive universe means there are surprises and delights galore ahead of us. The future’s so bright, we gotta wear shades…

Without further ado, here—cue drumroll—is the list of winners. Make sure to follow the links for more detailed information about each of the winning models!

2020 SUBCOMPACT CAR OF THE YEAR: Kia Rio

Finalists: Honda Fit – Hyundai Accent

This year our jury found that no small car offered more value than Kia's little Rio, or better styling or more-generous list of equipment for that matter. Canadian motorists continue to love the Rio, andit remains a top choice for those who are in the market for a fuel-economical small city car or practical second car for the family.