Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2020 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

After the finalists were announced earlier this week, the 2020 Auto123.com Awards were handed out today at a special ceremony in Toronto. An expert panel consisting of seven of our veteran contributors and test drivers placed their votes in each of the 20 categories for the cars, SUVs and trucks they considered the best and most noteworthy this year. Only vehicles tested and sold before November 1st were eligible for consideration.

Congratulations to all the winners this year. And, we can’t wait to start the process all over again, especially as the quick-changing state of the automotive universe means there are surprises and delights galore ahead of us. The future’s so bright, we gotta wear shades…

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Without further ado, here—cue drumroll—is the list of winners. Make sure to follow the links for more detailed information about each of the winning models!

2020 SUBCOMPACT CAR OF THE YEAR: Kia Rio
Finalists: Honda Fit – Hyundai Accent

This year our jury found that no small car offered more value than Kia's little Rio, or better styling or more-generous list of equipment for that matter. Canadian motorists continue to love the Rio, andit remains a top choice for those who are in the market for a fuel-economical small city car or practical second car for the family.

Kia Rio
Photo: Kia
Kia Rio

You May Also Like

2020 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2020 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Here are the finalists for the best vehicles of the year in the 2020 edition of our annual Auto123.com Awards. We see a familiar pattern this year as the Jap...

2019 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

2019 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

The 2019 Auto123.com Awards were handed out this Wednesday at a special ceremony in Toronto. Which models emerged victorious in the 19 different categories? ...

The Top 10 Best Cars in 2019 According to Car and Driver

The Top 10 Best Cars in 2019 According to Car and Driver

Auto123.com takes a look at the new crop of cars that have made the 10 Best Cars of 2019 list from Car and Driver magazine. A jury of experts picked what it ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2020 Toyota Highlander
2020 Toyota Highlander First Drive: Modern Times
Review
2014 Ram 2500
NHTSA Looking into FCA’s Handling of Ram 2500...
Article
2019 Buick Regal
Say Goodbye: Buick Regal Latest Sedan to Get ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 