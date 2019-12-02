The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) this week announced the finalists in 12 different car, SUV and truck categories for its 2020 vehicles of the year awards.

In all, AJAC collected just over 1,200 ballots over the course of the year submitted by automotive journalists who are members of the association. The next step involves the announcement of the winners in each category at the upcoming Montreal International Auto Show in January. Then, on February 13 at the Toronto auto show, overall winners will be revealed. The Green Vehicles of the Year as chosen by AJAC members will be announced at the Vancouver show on March 25, 2020.

Here are the finalists in each of the categories:

Best Small Car in Canada for 2020:

Kia Forte/Forte5 (2019 category winner) - Our review

Kia Soul - Our review

Mazda Mazda3 - Our review

Best Large Car in Canada for 2020:

Kia Stinger (2019 category winner and later Canadian Car of the Year) - Our review

Subaru Legacy - Our review

Volkswagen Arteon - Our review

Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2020:

Acura ILX - Our review

Jaguar XE - Our review

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Best Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020:

Hyundai Veloster N - Our review

Toyota Supra - Our review

Volkswagen Jetta GLI - Our review

Best Premium Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020:

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Jaguar F-TYPE - Our review

Porsche 911 Carrera

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Mazda CX-5 (2019 category winner) - Our review

Subaru Outback - Our review

Toyota RAV4 - Our review

See our Comparison of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 vs 2019 Toyota RAV4

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Hyundai Palisade - Our review

Kia Telluride - Our review

Mazda CX-9 (2019 category winner) - Our review

Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Lexus UX - Our review

Range Rover Evoque - Our review

Volvo XC40 - Our review

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Infiniti QX50 (2019 category winner) - Our review

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Porsche Cayenne - Our review

Best Pick-up in Canada for 2020:

Ford Ranger - Our review

Jeep Gladiator - Our review

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel - Our review

Best EV in Canada for 2020:

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (2019 category winner)

Hyundai Kona Electric - Our review

Hyundai NEXO - Our review

Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020:

Jaguar I-PACE (2019 category winner and later Utility Vehicle of the Year) - Our review

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered