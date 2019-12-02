The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) this week announced the finalists in 12 different car, SUV and truck categories for its 2020 vehicles of the year awards.
In all, AJAC collected just over 1,200 ballots over the course of the year submitted by automotive journalists who are members of the association. The next step involves the announcement of the winners in each category at the upcoming Montreal International Auto Show in January. Then, on February 13 at the Toronto auto show, overall winners will be revealed. The Green Vehicles of the Year as chosen by AJAC members will be announced at the Vancouver show on March 25, 2020.
Here are the finalists in each of the categories:
Best Small Car in Canada for 2020:
Kia Forte/Forte5 (2019 category winner) - Our review
Kia Soul - Our review
Mazda Mazda3 - Our review
Best Large Car in Canada for 2020:
Kia Stinger (2019 category winner and later Canadian Car of the Year) - Our review
Subaru Legacy - Our review
Volkswagen Arteon - Our review
Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2020:
Acura ILX - Our review
Jaguar XE - Our review
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Best Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020:
Hyundai Veloster N - Our review
Toyota Supra - Our review
Volkswagen Jetta GLI - Our review
Best Premium Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020:
Jaguar F-PACE SVR
Jaguar F-TYPE - Our review
Porsche 911 Carrera
Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:
Mazda CX-5 (2019 category winner) - Our review
Subaru Outback - Our review
Toyota RAV4 - Our review
See our Comparison of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 vs 2019 Toyota RAV4
Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:
Hyundai Palisade - Our review
Kia Telluride - Our review
Mazda CX-9 (2019 category winner) - Our review
Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:
Lexus UX - Our review
Range Rover Evoque - Our review
Volvo XC40 - Our review
Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:
Infiniti QX50 (2019 category winner) - Our review
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Cayenne - Our review
Best Pick-up in Canada for 2020:
Ford Ranger - Our review
Jeep Gladiator - Our review
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel - Our review
Best EV in Canada for 2020:
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (2019 category winner)
Hyundai Kona Electric - Our review
Hyundai NEXO - Our review
Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020:
Jaguar I-PACE (2019 category winner and later Utility Vehicle of the Year) - Our review
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered