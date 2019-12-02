The pending arrival of winter means it’s time once again for the team at Auto123.com to get down to the business of crowning the best vehicles of the year through our annual Auto123.com Awards.

At the end of a comprehensive voting process among our panel of veteran journalists and contributors, the 2020 winners will be unveiled later this week during a special ceremony in Toronto.

To be eligible, a vehicle must have been reviewed and sold on the market prior to November 1, 2019. No vehicle can be included in two different categories, except when a model has different versions or configurations.

Here then are the vehicles short-listed for our 2020 awards…

2020 SUBCOMPACT CAR OF THE YEAR

Honda Fit - Hyundai Accent - Kia Rio