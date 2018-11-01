Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2020 BMW 7 Series Shows its New Face Via Leaked Image

The 7 Series remains BMW’s flagship sedan, and more often than not the Munich-based automaker has used it to introduce design changes and new technologies before rolling them out to other models in its lineup.

The upcoming Geneva auto show in March will be the occasion for the new 2020 BMW 7 Series to get its big reveal. Though the changes amount to more of a mid-cycle refresh than a whole new generation, the makeover it’s getting is the most substantial in more than a decade. In 2009 the model received a top-to-bottom redesign courtesy Karim Habib, a Montreal native of Lebanese origin who has since moved on to INFINITI. The current generation dates to 2016, and it stuck fairly closely to Habib’s design.

For the new mid-cycle refresh the model is getting a more substantial modification than that last generation turnover, which is unusual.

Unusual, but also a sign of the times. Models are evolving very rapidly in the current automotive environment and competition is fierce, to say the least. Manufacturers are deploying all the tools they have to ensure their products remain unique.

No doubt this is what lies behind the big changes for the 2020 7 Series, the front fascia of which is more aggressive with its enlarged front grille, which approximates that found on the new X7 SUV. Perhaps the biggest reason for this is to make sure people no longer equate the 7 Series with the smaller 5 Series.

Spy shots that have circulated online also suggest significant changes to the car’s back end.

No spy shots have surfaced of the interior, meanwhile, but we expect the changes there to be notable as well. We already know there will be a 12.3-inch data screen for the driver as well as another 12.3-inch screen displayed prominently on the central console. New technologies and commodities are also expected, which is totally unsurprising given that the 7 Series has to keep up with some notable competition in its segment.

No major mechanical changes are planned, other than a change of name for the plug-in variant to reflect the increase in power. A high-end Alpina B7 version is also said to be in the works.  

The 2020 BMW 7 Series is expected at dealerships this coming fall.

La Tesla Model S Plaid
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model S Plaid on the ...
Article
Tesla Model S Plaid
A Tesla Model S Plaid Making 1100 hp and a Ra...
Article
BMW i4 concept
The first electric BMW M will be a sportier v...
Article
