Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Los Angeles 2019: An All-New Nissan Sentra for 2020

The new eighth-generation 2020 Nissan Sentra was unveiled today at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Los Angeles, CA - After several years of ever-slowing sales for its small car, Nissan finally decided to bring a new Sentra to the market for 2020 – and for that, we have to salute their commitment to continue building cars. 

Originally introduced for the 1982 model year, the Sentra, with this eighth generation, is built on a new platform that provides greatly improved proportions and stance – about two inches lower to the ground and two inches wider than the previous generation. 

The exterior also incorporates Nissan’s latest design language found on its other bold-looking sedans, including its signature V-motion grille, thin LED headlamps and floating roof found on the Altima. 

Photo: Nissan

More-luxurious interior space
Inside, the Sentra is more refined and luxurious, creating a better experience for driver and passengers. Available amenities range from leatherette-appointed, heated front seats and heated outside mirrors to Nissan’s NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats and Intelligent Around View Monitor. 

Infotainment and connectivity features include an available floating 8-inch multi-touch center display and NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the bonnet
The 2020 Sentra also features a new, fuel-efficient 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine rated at 149 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque – increases of 20% and 16% respectively over the previous generation’s 1.8L engine. The company promised the new unit will also offer improved fuel economy. 

Photo: Nissan

According to Nissan, dynamic performance has been greatly improved through the use of a new independent rear suspension and an upgraded, new, dual-pinion electric power steering design (DP-EPS). 

The Sentra is available in either a 6-speed manual transmission (base S model only), or with the latest generation Xtronic transmission. Advanced safety and driver assistance technologies, now available across the entire family of Nissan sedans, include standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems that includes Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, and High Beam Assist.

Photo: Nissan

The new Sentra also offers 10 standard airbags, rear door alert, intelligent forward collision warning, and intelligent driver alertness.
 
The new Sentra will come in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. The first units will arrive in February 2020 at dealerships; no prices have been announced yet.

Photo: Nissan
Photos:Nissan
2020 Nissan Sentra pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 First Drive: Will Better Than Ever Be Good Enough?

2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 First Drive: Will Better Than Eve...

Nissan has put in some serious work with the new 2020 Nissan Sentra, and this eighth-generation model is without question the best to date. But is ‘better th...

Top 10 Vehicles at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show: Nine SUVs… and One Car

Top 10 Vehicles at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show: Nine S...

We saw from our romp through the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show this week that carmakers have not exhausted their desire to bring more SUVs, crossovers and anyth...

Nissan Introduces 2020 Versa for U.S. Market

Nissan Introduces 2020 Versa for U.S. Market

Nissan premiered the sedan version of its new 2020 Versa for the U.S. market, confirming at the same time that it’s ending production of the Note variant. Th...

More Articles

From this author

Benoit Charette
Articles By
Benoit Charette
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Review: Compromise Cho...
Review
2019 Nissan LEAF VS 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
Comparison: 2019 Nissan LEAF vs 2019 Volkswag...
Article
The History of Route 66, the Mother Road of A...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 