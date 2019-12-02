Porsche has presented a hotter new variant of its entry-level SUV model, the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS (Gran Turismo Sport). The new version slots in third among the four variants of the Macan for next year.

The 2.9L twin-turbo V6 under the hood of the GTS confers on the car 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. The version also produces, according to Porsche, a more guttural symphony from the new sport exhaust. But sound isn’t everything: the revised PDK dual-clutch transmission helps the model to 0-96 km/h acceleration time of only 4.7 seconds; add in the Sport Chrono package and that comes down to 4.5 seconds.

An air suspension system can lower the MAcan GTs by an additional 10 mm. The model rides on 20-inch RS Spyder wheels, which unsurprisingly feature massive disc brakes and red-painted calipers. Buyers can even opt in larger, more high-performance ceramic-composite units, of up to 396 mm.

Like Porsche’s other GTS models, the Macan GTS features black accents outside, and black housings for the headlights and taillights. Inside, the special sport seats are Alcantara-covered, there’s aluminum trim splayed about and the steering wheel is a sport unit.

The 2020 Macan is expected at dealers next summer. U.S. pricing for the model is set starting at $72,650 USD.