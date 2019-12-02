Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Meet the 375-hp 2020 Porsche Macan GTS

Porsche has presented a hotter new variant of its entry-level SUV model, the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS (Gran Turismo Sport). The new version slots in third among the four variants of the Macan for next year.

The 2.9L twin-turbo V6 under the hood of the GTS confers on the car 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. The version also produces, according to Porsche, a more guttural symphony from the new sport exhaust. But sound isn’t everything: the revised PDK dual-clutch transmission helps the model to 0-96 km/h acceleration time of only 4.7 seconds; add in the Sport Chrono package and that comes down to 4.5 seconds.

Photo: Porsche

An air suspension system can lower the MAcan GTs by an additional 10 mm. The model rides on 20-inch RS Spyder wheels, which unsurprisingly feature massive disc brakes and red-painted calipers. Buyers can even opt in larger, more high-performance ceramic-composite units, of up to 396 mm.

Like Porsche’s other GTS models, the Macan GTS features black accents outside, and black housings for the headlights and taillights. Inside, the special sport seats are Alcantara-covered, there’s aluminum trim splayed about and the steering wheel is a sport unit.

The 2020 Macan is expected at dealers next summer. U.S. pricing for the model is set starting at $72,650 USD.

You May Also Like

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche this week rolled out a new base version of its All-electric Taycan model. With a price point hovering around $113,000, the Porsche Taycan 4S will tak...

Smaller But More Powerful Engine for 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo

Smaller But More Powerful Engine for 2020 Porsche Macan T...

The Porsche Macan Turbo is back in business after a one-year sabbatical, this time with a small but more-powerful engine for 2020. It also respects a central...

Porsche Takes Us Inside its New Taycan EV

Porsche Takes Us Inside its New Taycan EV

Porsche has revealed some of what its new Taycan electric car looks like inside, ahead of the model’s full reveal next month. Clearly, the touchscreen is the...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Carlos Tavares, PSA and Mike Manley, FCA
FCA-PSA Merger Is Made Official After Binding...
Article
2020 Ford Expedition FX4
A New FX4 Package for the 2020 Ford Expedition
Article
Cadillac Teases its New Curved OLED Dashboard
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 