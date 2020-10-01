Toyota Recalling Some 2020 Highlander SUVs

Toyota has announced it’s recalling some 2020 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUV models over a potential issue with front-row side airbags; the company filed documents to that effect with the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) last week.

The problem affects 3,121 models in all, including 248 registered in Canada. In these vehicles, one or both of the front seats may have been covered with incorrect trim covers. These might prevent the airbags from deploying normally in the even of a crash. Obviously, this creates a risk of avoidable injury.

Toyota says it is not aware of any accidents of injuries arising from the problem.

The company plans to send out notices to owners by mid-December, who will be asked to bring their vehicle to their Toyota dealership for an inspection. Vehicles that have received the wrong trim covers will get replacement covers, at no charge to the owners.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.