Here are the 2021 BMW M3 and M4

BMW presents the 2021 BMW M3 and M4.

BMW finally introduced the M versions of its 3 Series and 4 Series models this week. As expected, the 2021 editions come with a huge grille that is still being talked about.

In addition to the familiar if oversized kidney-shaped format, we see they’re now equipped with horizontal slats instead of metal uprights. Which might be just as well, given that a vertically-minded design would have accentuated their size even more.

The models’ bodies are also wider and feature a bigger diffuser in the rear, as well as four prominent exhaust tailpipes. The front fenders have vertically oriented vents and the side skirts match the rear diffuser. The carbon-fibre roof, a long-standing signature feature of the models, is also back for 2021. It can be replaced by a painted steel roof if the customer wants a sunroof.

2021 BMW M4, front
Photo: BMW
2021 BMW M4, front

The powertrains
Behind the nostrils of the M3 and M4 is one of two versions of the 3.0L twin-turbo 6-cylinder engine introduced with the X3 M and X4 M SUVs. Serving the regular M3 and M4, it develops 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. For the Competition variants, those figures climb to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. With the former, 0-96 km/h acceleration takes 4.1 seconds, and in the case the latter, 3.8 seconds.

The base M3 and M4 are exclusively equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, making it the only manual offering in the segment. This transmission is also 50 lb lighter than the 8-speed automatic transmission found in the Competition lineup. The mechanical transmission has a speed-matching feature, but it can be disabled.

All models are rear-wheel drive, but the Competition variant will be available with all-wheel drive, starting next summer. The system can be set to remain in rear-wheel drive mode with the aids turned off. Both powertrains are equipped with electronically controlled limited-slip differentials.

Naturally, BMW has upgraded the chassis of its cars to handle the extra power. The base models benefit from 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels. The Competition variants get 19-inch and 20-inch wheels. Oversized brakes are standard, and even more massive carbon-ceramic units will be available as an option.

2021 BMW M3, three-quarters rear
Photo: BMW
2021 BMW M3, three-quarters rear

Inside
On board, not surprisingly, it's going to be similar to what you find in the 2021 3 and 4 Series, though without the wood trim; expect just aluminum or carbon-fibre elements. A 12.3-inch digital display instrument cluster and 10.25-inch multimedia screen are standard, as are sport seats. BMW offers an optional new series of lightweight carbon-fibre power seats that together take 21 lb out of the equation. These also feature cut-outs for racing harnesses.

Some bold interior colors are also available, such as Kyalami orange on the M3 and Yas Marina blue on the M4.

2021 BMW M4, interior
Photo: BMW
2021 BMW M4, interior

The M3 and M4 are expected around March of next year, with the all-wheel drive Competition variants expected to follow in the summer of 2021. As for Canadian pricing, we won’t know officially for some time, but as a reference, the offer starts at $70,895 USD south of the border for the regular variant. The M3 Competition is priced at $73,795; for the two M4s, we're talking about $72,795 and $75,695.

2021 BMW M4, rear
Photo: BMW
2021 BMW M4, rear
Photos:BMW
2021 BMW M3 pictures
See the complete Gallery
Photos:BMW
2021 BMW M4 pictures
See the complete Gallery

