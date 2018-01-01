First Images Teased of the Next-Gen BMW M3

BMW is readying the presentation of the next-generation M3 sport model, set to take place later this week, on September 23. Right on cue, the automaker has released a first set of teaser images to whet appetites; its chosen platform this time was its Instagram account.

As usual, the images are blurry and opaque, showing only bits and pieces of the new model, but it is possible to make out some details. For instance the striking green paint finish, the shapes of the front and back ends, and perhaps most significantly, the gear shifter of a 6-speed manual transmission.

We’ll know much more this coming Wednesday with the big reveal. It’s expected the next M3 and M4 will get the same engine found in the X3 M and X4 M SUVs, which means that models with FWD and the manual gearbox will run on a 3.0L twin-turbo 6-cylinder generating 473 hp. For the first time, all-wheel drive will be possible with the M3, and a Competition version is also scheduled; it will be good for 503 hp. That version will come out of the box with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Like we saw with the 4 Series, the M3 will sport a front grille with enormous nostrils – heated discussions surrounding those will thus continue unabated. The chassis will be larger than the regular 3 Series models, and the model gets bigger exhaust tips, bigger wheels and tires and additional air intakes, all typical features of M models. The model range will include a Touring wagon variant, though there’s no word on whether that version will cross the Atlantic to our market.

For the rest, tune in Wednesday as we report on all the additional details BMW will divulge when it officially presents the next M3 and its coupe variant, the M4.