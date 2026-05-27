BMW is imposing a gap year on its gasoline-powered sports sedan, the iconic M3. According to recent reports, production of the current-generation model, known internally and to driving enthusiasts as the G80, will officially cease in February 2027.

The timeline was brought to light by Scott Stirling, BMW USA’s product planning specialist for the 3 Series, 4 Series and X3. Speaking with Bimmerlife about the development of the high-performance M3 CS Handschalter, Stirling confirmed that the current 2026 model-year will be the final run for the G80 iteration.

This brings an end to a highly successful production cycle that began with the car's world premiere in 2020. While the G80 iteration originally faced criticism for its polarizing front-end styling, it has built a reputation as one of the most capable and reliable M vehicles ever engineered.

| Photo: BMW

The conclusion of G80 production will leave a temporary void in the market. Its internal-combustion successor, dubbed the G84, is not projected to reach showrooms until the summer of 2028. This leaves a gap of 18 months or so during which a traditional gas-powered M3 will be absent from the lineup.

While the G80 sedan bows out early, related models on the same platform, such as the G82 M4 Coupe, G83 Convertible and the G81 M3 Touring wagon, are expected to remain in production for at least an additional year.

During the hiatus, BMW plans to shift its focus toward electrification. An all-electric M3 variant is slated to debut sometime in 2027, followed later by a plug-in hybrid model. This cadence mirrors the launch strategy deployed for the standard i3 and next-generation 3 Series, prioritizing electric powertrains before rolling out fuel-powered alternatives.

Manual gone for good?

The upcoming transition also signals a major mechanical shift for purists. When the next-generation gasoline and hybrid M3 models eventually arrive in 2028, they will mostly likely not come with a manual transmission as an option.

As a final send-off to the three-pedal configuration, BMW is releasing the 2027 M3 CS Handschalter. Arriving in Canada in the autumn, production will be strictly limited to just 40 units for the Canadian market at a starting price of $132,500. The special edition pairs a 6-speed manual gearbox with rear-wheel drive and sheds 19 kg over the standard manual model, thanks mainly to a titanium rear silencer and extensive carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic components. The variant also borrows track-ready shock absorbers from the M4 CSL, marking a final mechanical high point before the M3 enters its electric era.