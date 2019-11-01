Revisions for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Revealed

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is getting some mid-cycle revisions; the refresh is largely cosmetic with exterior adjustments to further differentiate each version in the product offering as well as the off-road focused Z71 and ZR2 models.

A new custom special edition is joining the lineup, and an 8-inch touchscreen is now standard on all models except the base WT (Work Truck) version.

The styling of the ZR2 trim has been tweaked, with a clear influence traceable to the Bison variant, the most successful version in the Colorado family. A new front bumper accentuates the aggressive character of the truck’s muzzle, and the ZR2’s grille is also the only one in the range to feature C-h-e-v-r-o-l-e-t lettering rather than the bow tie badge found on other trims. It also comes standard with red tow hooks.

Chevrolet promised as well that the ZR2's new styling improves forward visibility, though of course its description and the released images tell us nothing about that.

Photo: Chevrolet 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT, front

The model lineup consists of WT, LT, Z71 and ZR2 versions, with the ZR2 Bison option for the ultimate off-road experience. Each variant benefits from a few upgrades to the front end. The grille, lower bumper and skid plates are all new. WT and LT variants feature new gold Chevrolet bow-tie badges. The Z71 is distinguished by a black bow tie badge, but looks identical at the front.

In addition, all models will now be equipped with a tailgate with C-h-e-v-r-o-l-e-t letters embossed in the centre, instead of the simple bow tie of previous years. This is nothing new, as this is the signature found on models in the 1960s and 1970s. A nice nod to the past here.

The new special edition, called Custom, features exterior elements matching the body colour, including the grille, rear bumper, door handles and mirrors, as well as dark aluminum wheels with 18-inch tires. A package can add a chrome finish to the mentioned elements.

Mechanically, the offer remains unchanged, and so starts with a 200-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. Otherwise, buyers can go for a 308-hp 3.6L V6, or else a 2.8L turbo-diesel 4-cylinder delivering 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Production of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is scheduled to begin later this month.