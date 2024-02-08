General Motors (GM) is recalling more than 332,232 HD pickup trucks (2020-2024 model-years) due to a problem with the tailgate. There may be a glitch with the power lock/unlock function of the manually deployed tailgates.

The models affected are the Chevrolet Silverado HD (2500 and 3500), and the GMC Sierra HD (2500 and 3500).

While it’s not necessarily a recall that involves serious risk to people, it is very large in scale with a significant number of vehicles affected.

2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Photo: GMC

The problem

If lock/unlock mechanism malfunction and the tailgate opens on the road, any objects in the bed could fall out. This would pose an obvious safety risk to other road users.

As for the cause of the glitch, Transport Canada explains that “on certain trucks, water could leak into the exterior tailgate switch.”

The Transport Canada website lists 222,490 units are reported to be affected in Canada. That is almost surely a data entry error, and we can assume the correct number for Canada is actually 22,490 units. That does remain to be confirmed.

The fix

Transport Canada's recommendation is as follows: “General Motors will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your truck to a dealership to replace the exterior tailgate switch. To reduce the safety risk, General Motors recommends that you should inspect the tailgate to ensure it's closed and latched before driving.”