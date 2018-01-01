New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

Production delays caused to the coronavirus outbreak are affecting Ford's best-selling model, the F-150 pickup. The F-150 truck is undergoing a complete overhaul for the 2021 model-year.

The F-150 Gen 14 online discussion forum has reported that production launch dates are been pushed back by more than a month at the two plants that will assemble the various versions of the pickup. Originally scheduled to begin August 17 at the Dearborn facility, production will now start there on September 28. At Ford’s Kansas City plant, the original September 14 start date has been postponed to October 26.

The new dates were divulged by one of the forum administrators, who also mentioned that Ford will start taking pre-orders on June 15, instead of May 11 as originally planned. We also learned that the last day to order a 2020 F-150 is now May 29. This suggests that an official unveiling of the 2021 F-150 (most likely in virtual form) will take place soon.

The redesigned calendar surfaced just days after it was announced that Ford, along with its main American rivals GM and FCA, is aiming to resume production on May 18 at plants, which have been idle since March.

The biggest news about the new F-150 is that this 14th generation will see electrified variants added to the lineup, with a hybrid version appearing first, then an all-electric variant later on. A reinvented F-150 Raptor is also in the plans. These last two, diametrically opposed versions are not expected before 2022, however.

Ford will offer six different engines with the new edition of its juggernaut pickup, again according to the discussion forum. The 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine would equip the hybrid variant alongside an electric motor.

The 2021 model will of course benefit from revised styling with new grilles and a more-sculpted body. Inside, a new 8-inch multimedia screen is standard equipment, though it can be switched out for an optional 15-inch screen. Both will be equipped with the Sync4 system. The dashboard also promises to be fully digital.

Rest assured, we'll be keeping a close eye on further reveals regarding the new F-150 and providing you with all the details about the equipment of North America's best-selling model as soon as it's "officially" unveiled.