A few weeks ago, we reported that production of the 2021 version of the Ford F-150 was postponed, mainly due of course to the coronavirus crisis and the closings of assembly plants.

Now, for the second time in just a few weeks, the model could see its arrival delayed again. At least that is what the F150Gen14.com website is suggesting. The site, dedicated to the new generation of the model, reports that Ford will postpone the start of production to October 12 at its Dearborn plant and November 9 at its Kansas City plant. The latest scheduled dates were September 28 and October 26, respectively.

The website bases its information on the fleet-model newsletter that has been distributed by the company. Ford hasn't confirmed anything yet.

The delay in starting production also pushes back the time when consumers can start placing orders for the new F-150. The date for reserving a 2021 edition thus changes from June 15 to July 15. For those interested in purchasing the current model, Ford is still accepting orders until May 29 on the 2020 truck.

When it does finally arrive, the new F-150 will be thoroughly more modern, both aesthetically and technologically. Inside, major changes are expected, for instance the inclusion of a 15.5-inch multimedia screen and an expanded range of driver safety systems. Buyers will also have a wide range of powertrain choices, including a new hybrid configuration. Not all engines are expected to be available from the outset, however. And let's not forget the electric variant expected later.

Needless to say, the next-generation F-150 truck is of paramount importance to the Blue Oval automaker.

As for when the model might officially launch, that should be during the summer. The exact date isn’t yet known and with the current crisis, it’s very difficult to pin that down. That said, if the company really intends to start taking orders on July 15, we should expect the unveiling to take place before that date.

As soon as we get our hands on a model, you can be sure that we will analyze it thoroughly and share our impressions with you.