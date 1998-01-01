Performance truck enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next-generation Ford Raptor. As the big day approaches, Ford has shared the information that everyone has been waiting for, namely the power and torque that will be available from the engine fitted under the hood of the third-generation 2021 Raptor truck.

Some might be disappointed to learn that Ford will continue to use its 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and that its power will remain the same: 450 hp at 5,850 RPM and 510 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 RPM. The only change is that with the old model the horsepower was released at 5,000 RPM and all the torque was available at 3,500 RPM. Recativity will therefore be slightly different.

Beyond that, payload and towing capacities each increase by 200 lb, to 1,400 and 8,200 lb, respectively. The new Raptor will feature an equal-length exhaust system with muffler bypass valves designed to provide a superior symphony of sound.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, rear

The more exciting bit of news for fans of the truck is that a Raptor R is on the way. In its case, power is expected to be over 700 hp thanks to a supercharged version of the 5.2L Predator V8 that makes 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque in the Shelby GT500 Mustang. The vehicle's styling will certainly be more aggressive, too, as Ford intends for it to directly compete with the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX.

More details on this vehicle and the R variant are going to follow in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.