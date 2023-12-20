• Ford confirms the upcoming 2024 F-150 Raptor R edition will offer 720 hp

Back in September, Ford used the occasion of the Detroit Auto Show to unveil an improved version of its F-150 pickup truck. The event also marked the debut of a reworked version of the F-150 Raptor, in both a regular configuration and a sportier R model.

See: 2024 Ford F-150: Evolution in Continuity

See: 2024 Ford F-150: Pricing Starts at Just Under $50,000 in Canada

The Raptor R gets the model range’s most powerful engine, a 5.2L supercharged V8. At the time of presentation, the engine's power had yet to be confirmed, but it was suggested the model would be the most powerful in its class.

It was also strongly implied that the Raptor R would be more powerful than the Ram 1500 TRX, still in the Stellantis catalog at the time but since announced to depart the lineup at the end of this year. The TRX is rated at 702 hp.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R, front grille, hood Photo: Ford

Ford has no confirmed the F-150 Raptor will indeed offer more than that. The 720 hp at its disposal is 20 more than last year's model, and it comes thanks to a reduction of the air intake losses and an optimized calibration, which Ford says also translates into a wider torque curve. Torque is set at 640 lb-ft.

This is all a very far cry from the first F-150 Raptor, if you recall. That model debuted 15 years ago offering 310 hp with the 5.4L V8 engine, and 411 hp with the optional 6.2L V8.

The regular version of the F-150 Raptor is equipped with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6, a block that still offers 450 hp.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R, profile Photo: Ford