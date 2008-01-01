Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Mustang GT500's V8 for the Next Ford F-150 Raptor?

In opting for the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with the current generation F-150 Raptor, Ford followed the reasonable path, relatively speaking of course.  However, with Ram having just launched a crazy 702-hp V8-powered competitor – meet the Rebel 1500 TRX - Ford has little choice but to retaliate.

As it happens, the next-generation Raptor is due to arrive next year. Right on cue after the TRX’s reveal, rumours have started swirling to the effect of the Ford Mustang GT500's 5.2L supercharged V8 finding a home under the hood of the next Raptor. It, too, offers more than 700 hp, in fact it would up the ante on the Ram by offering between 725 and 750 hp.

The information was given to automotive website The Drive by an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to a "well-sources informant" at Ford. If this should actually happen, a gain of 300 hp awaits the new Raptor.

Obviously, what Ram just trotted out last week gives weight to the rumour. It's hard to imagine Ford not reacting to the glove in the face, especially since it just launched a war with Jeep, another division of the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group, with the launch of the Bronco.

In addition to a new, more powerful engine, we can expect a slew of improvements with the next Raptor, again with the goal of not letting the Ram 1500 TRX getting the upper hand.

"Honestly, we had to counter Ram once we knew it installed the Hellcat in the TRX," was the frank acknowledgment of an inside Ford source to The Drive. The publication pointed out furthermore that recent spy photos also suggest that Ford will adopt a coil-spring system for the rear of the new Raptor.

The Ram 1500 TRX and the current Ford F-150 Raptor
Photo: Ram / Ford
The Ram 1500 TRX and the current Ford F-150 Raptor

