The 2021 Ford F-150 gets its big reveal on June 25.

Were it not for the novel coronavirus, the 14th generation of the F-150 pickup would have made its debut several weeks ago already. Its premiere was originally scheduled for late April, so fans of the popular truck have had to cool their heels. Now Ford has confirmed it will present the 2021 F-150 on June 25.

We weren’t expecting the delay to last much longer than it has, because as we’ve previously reported, the production delays announced by Ford added up to only a few weeks. The same applies to when consumers could start reserving their new F-150.

In a sign of the times, the June 25 presentation will be an entirely online affaire. This was confirmed by a company spokesperson this past Friday.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The new edition of the world’s best-selling pickup truck does not represent a revolutionary departure from the outgoing model. Manifestly, the 2021 edition is more an evolution of the product. The biggest change will come when the promised all-electric version debuts in a year or two.

Meantime, Ford is updating the truck technologically and in terms of safety functions, and we can expect the requisite festival of powertrains, as per tradition with the F-150. Among these will be a hybrid version, a bridge of sorts to the future all-electric variant.

Once Ford lifts the veil officially on the 2021 F-150, production of the model should kick off in October at the company’s plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

We will of course have full details on the 2021 Ford F-150 at the time of its virtual presentation the afternoon of June 25.