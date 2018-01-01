Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Ford F-150 to Debut on June 25

The 2021 Ford F-150 gets its big reveal on June 25.

Were it not for the novel coronavirus, the 14th generation of the F-150 pickup would have made its debut several weeks ago already. Its premiere was originally scheduled for late April, so fans of the popular truck have had to cool their heels. Now Ford has confirmed it will present the 2021 F-150 on June 25.

We weren’t expecting the delay to last much longer than it has, because as we’ve previously reported, the production delays announced by Ford added up to only a few weeks. The same applies to when consumers could start reserving their new F-150.

In a sign of the times, the June 25 presentation will be an entirely online affaire. This was confirmed by a company spokesperson this past Friday.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Ford F-150, rear
Photo: FordAuthority.com
2021 Ford F-150, rear

The new edition of the world’s best-selling pickup truck does not represent a revolutionary departure from the outgoing model. Manifestly, the 2021 edition is more an evolution of the product. The biggest change will come when the promised all-electric version debuts in a year or two.

Meantime, Ford is updating the truck technologically and in terms of safety functions, and we can expect the requisite festival of powertrains, as per tradition with the F-150. Among these will be a hybrid version, a bridge of sorts to the future all-electric variant.

Once Ford lifts the veil officially on the 2021 F-150, production of the model should kick off in October at the company’s plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

We will of course have full details on the 2021 Ford F-150 at the time of its virtual presentation the afternoon of June 25.

2021 Ford F-150, front grille
Photo: FordAuthority.com
2021 Ford F-150, front grille
2021 Ford F-150, three-quarters front
Photo: FordAuthority.com
2021 Ford F-150, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

Production of the new Ford F-150 is delayed, but the model should still show up before the end of the year. Ford has postponed the start of assembly by six w...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

For the second time in a few weeks, production of the next-generation 2021 Ford F-150 has been pushed back. The same applies for the date on which pre-orders...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Lexus IS
First Look at the 2020 Lexus IS
Article
2021 Buick Envision
Buick Unveils Second-Generation 2021 Envision...
Article
1951 Hoffman, three-wheeled car
Three-Wheeled Cars: We discover a Nashville m...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 