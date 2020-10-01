Ford intends to make a big splash with the hybrid variant joining the F-150 model range next year - although of course, this is until we get an even bigger splash with the all-electric version. Up to now Ford has declined to reveal what kind of fuel economy to expect from the EcoBoost hybrid variant, but the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)’s fuel-consumption figures have now surfaced.

Leave it to the F150Gen14 website devoted to all things F-150 (in particular the new 14th generation) to have dug up the data. Note that the figures revealed are for the United States and so are calculated in miles-per-gallon, and that there could be slight differences in them when officially converted into “Canadian”.

The EPA calculates an average of around 9.8L/100 km, and unusually, the same figure applies to both city and highway driving. What’s more, the new hybrid version obtains the same fuel economy as the 2020 diesel-engine variant (in combined driving). The diesel-powered F-150 still performs better on the highway, averaging 8.3L/100 km. In the city that climbs to 11.1L/100 km.

Even more interesting is that the impressive fuel economy delivered by the new hybrid truck is accompanied by an equally impressive 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque obtained from the powertrain.

At the heart of the F-150 hybrid is Ford’s trusty 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, supported by a 35-kW electric motor. Yet another interesting fact about the model: that motor is lodged inside a specially configured 10-speed automatic transmission. The electric motor is brought to life by a 1.5-kW battery.

Given the strength of the powertrain, it’s not that much of surprise that the F-150 hybrid also puts up the best towing capacity in the model range: 14,000 lb.

