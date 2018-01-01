Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Announces Return of the Mustang Mach 1 for 2021

After much speculation, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 is officially back. Ford made the announcement today, adding some extra sunshine to the upcoming weekend for fans of the model.

And according to Dave Pericak, Mustang program director, we’re in for "the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever." Considering how well the Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 has been received, that's a bold statement. However, the company confirms the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be the range-topping 5-litre Mustang next year.

 Note, however, that it will be sold in limited quantities.

Beyond that, few other details have been divulged at this point. The model was seen – and photographed by Ford - on the test track test, but the front and rear ends were camouflaged. Still, some differences were discernible, the most obvious being the circular air intakes of the Mach 1, located inside the grille where the headlights were placed… back in 1969. In addition, the upper and lower grilles have a unique honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, we can see massive exhaust pipes and a spoiler that looks a lot like that of the Shelby GT350. In addition, like the latter, the Mach 1 is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, with 305/30R19 ultra-grip rubber up front. Brembo brakes come as no surprise.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, rear
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, rear

The most persistent speculation is that this Mach 1 will replace the Bullitt in the range as a limited-production model. This could mean that the Mach 1 will be equipped with the Bullitt's 5.0L V8 engine, a block that develops 480 hp, or 20 more than the standard GT version - all thanks to an intake manifold derived from that of the GT350.

As for price, nothing was announced today. Going by precedent, we can expect a price tag somewhere between that of the GT and Shelby models. This could mean that the Mach 1 will be priced similar to the Bullitt. Also, if the other rumour about the GT350 version being removed from the catalogue is confirmed, it could leave Ford more leeway in terms of performance and price.  

A lot remains unknown, therefore, but one known known is that a lot of folks’ ears have just perked up.

The next generation of the Mustang is expected somewhere in 2022, probably as a 2023 model, unless Ford decides to move it up a year ahead of schedule.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Brembo brake
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Brembo brake

