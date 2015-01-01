Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has just introduced a vehicle that promises to make a spectacular debut before the end of this year. The G80, originally born into the Hyundai family in 2015, gets a substantial makeover for 2021.

Yesterday, the automaker unveiled the new look of the next-generation G80 mid-size sedan, and confirmed that the mid-size sedan will get a full-on premiere presentation at some point next month.

The new G80 is based on a modified version of the rear-wheel-drive M3 platform that made its debut with the GV80. That architecture is exclusive to the brand. From that, we can deduce that the SUV’s powertrains will be part of the product offering for the G80 sedan.

Those units include a 300-hp 2.5L, 4-cylinder turbo engine that should be featured in the base model. A 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine developing close to 400 hp, will likely be the choice for the new G80’s other trims. A plug-in hybrid option could also appear at some point, at least if you go by what Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai's chief designer, hinted at back in 2017.

The current G80 is equipped with a 3.8L V6 good for 311 hp, and a 5.0L V8 making 420 hp. The G80 Sport version is equipped with a 3.3L, twin-turbo V6 (365 hp).

Inside, it appears Genesis designers used more or less the same formula applied to the GV80, with subtle differences including the different placement of a few controls. The highlight is the 14.5-inch (split) screen at the top of the dashboard, accessible via both buttons and a joystick mounted on the centre console with handwriting recognition. A thumbwheel is also present for gear selection, and Genesis confirmed that its model will be equipped with the latest in electronic driving aids.

Most striking, however, is the car's exterior styling, fruit of the efforts of designers like Luc Donckerwolke, but also of Sang Yup Lee, the Genesis brand's design director. The car retains its long hood but now looks wider and lower, giving it a more athletic stance. Also included are recent Genesis signatures like the grille, the Kammback aerodynamic approach to the rear and the layout of the four headlights and lights.

Now we wait for the model's full presentation to find out more. Regarding pricing, we can expect a slight increase, but that’s just speculation until further notice.

The current Genesis lineup includes three cars, the G70, G80 and G90; the automaker’s first SUV, the GV80, is about to make its market debut.