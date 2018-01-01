Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
10,000 Pre-Orders Already for the Genesis GV80

Hyundai’s Genesis brand has collected 10,000 pre-orders for the GV80 SUV.

Anyone looking for signs that the SUV wave is about to peter out is looking in vain. And that of course means the car will continue to suffer, even as markets slowly emerge from Round One with the coronavirus.

The latest bit of proof that SUVs have conquered the automotive universe is the news that Genesis has raked in close to 10,000 pre-orders for the GV80. Not yet even in production, the luxury brand’s first utility model is scheduled to debut commercially later this year.

To drive home the impressiveness of that number, compare with the G80 sedan, which served as the basis for the GV80. It has attracted only 1,500 buyers since the beginning of the year for the redesigned 2021 edition.

The future’s looking bright for the first Genesis SUV, to say the least.

Speaking with Roadshow website, Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso hinted that demand could end up higher than supply. The GV80 and the redesigned G80 are both scheduled to go into production this summer, and the company says it does not anticipate any issues in producing enough units arising from the current pandemic. According to the CEO, the company sits in a “perfect position from an inventory perspective.”

2021 Genesis GV80, profile
Photo: Genesis
2021 Genesis GV80, profile

One of the elements drawing in future owners to the GV80 is likely its attractive outer design, but just as important may be the value it offers. It’s no longer much of secret that the product offerings from Genesis are on par with other luxury brands, but available at much lower prices.

When the 2021 GV80 debuts later this year, it will come fitted with a host of technologies, notably a 3D digital dashboard, 14.5-inch multimedia screen, handwriting recognition, air purification system and a long list of standard or available safety and drive assist systems.

Power will be delivered via a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine generating 300 hp, or an available 3.5L V6 turbo making 300 hp, and it will be sent to all four wheels (or, if desired, to the rear wheels only) in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Genesis GV80 and G80 should get a premiere presentation shortly before they go into production.

