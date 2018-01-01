Genesis has announced pricing for Canada for the 2021 Genesis GV80, the first utility model from Hyundai’s stand-alone luxury brand.

Consumers can access to the brand-new GV80 starting at $64,500 CAD; this includes all preparation and delivery fees, and brings with it Genesis’ at-home concierge service, scheduled maintenance free of charge, the brand’s connected services including map updates. Oh, and a 5-year/100,000 warranty.

The GV80 has been much-anticipated by those who like premium SUV at a less-than-premium price, so it’s hoped this utility model will do what the brand’s award-winning sedans have been largely unable to do so far, which is seriously dent the hegemony of the big guns in the luxury segments. Certainly the automaker has reason to feel bullish about its new model: by mid-May the company had already collected 10,000 pre-orders.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis GV80, profile

Certainly the value offered for the product seems excellent, even more so now that we know the price point. Here is the full pricing grid for the 2021 Genesis GV80:

... Versions Drivetrain Transmission Price (CAD) GV80 2.5T Select All-Wheel Drive A8 $64,500 GV80 2.5T Advanced All-Wheel Drive A8 $70,000 GV80 3.5T Advanced All-Wheel Drive A8 $80,000 GV80 3.5T Prestige All-Wheel Drive A8 $85,000

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis GV80, front

About the GV80, as you can see all versions come in an all-wheel-drive configuration, and the two available engines both work with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Also included out of the box are a full suite of driver assistance and safety features, panoramic sunroof, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless smartphone charging, heated front and rear seats and a power liftgate. The first two trims come in a 5-seat cabin configuration, while the last two get a third row to accommodate up to 7 occupants

The default engine is a 2.5L turbocharged inline-4 unit generating 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque; for more power there’s the optional 3.5L twin-turbo V6 delivering 375 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis GV80, three-quarters rear

The Advanced version with the smaller engine adds 20-inch alloy wheels over and above the base model, along with a head-up display, around view monitor, genuine leather seats, ventilated front seats, manual rear seat sunshades and a blind-spot view monitor within the instrument cluster.

Choose the Advanced with the bigger gun, and you get a 21-speaker Lexicon premium audio system, open-pore natural wood garnishes, electronically-controlled suspension with road preview and 22-inch alloy wheels incorporating the signature G-Matrix pattern.

Finally, the king of the hill is the Prestige, which adds a large 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, remote smart parking assist and Nappa leather upholstery with a driver’s massage seat, among other goodies.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is now available for pre-orders on the website of Genesis Motors Canada; all you need do is commit $1,000 to show you’re serious. Deliveries of the SUV are scheduled to begin the fall of this year.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis GV80, interior