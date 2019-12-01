Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Honda Accord: Styling and Interior Upgrades

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Accord sedan benefits from a few notable changes for the year 2021, Honda Canada announced this week.

The highlights include several styling changes, an update to the hybrid version and the arrival of an exclusive Canadian variant, as well as wireless integration of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications.

The styling
2021 introduces a larger front grille to the front end of the Accord versions, which will allow for better integration of the radar sensors, used, among other things, to ensure the safety features of the Honda Sensing system work properly. New headlights and LED daytime running lights are also on the menu. The EX-L and Touring variants feature new alloy wheels. A new colour has also been added to the palette; it goes by the name Sonic Grey Pearl.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid, in Sonic Grey Pearl
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid, in Sonic Grey Pearl

On board, as mentioned, it will be possible to connect wirelessly to use Google and Apple applications with each of the model's variants. The USB ports have also been repositioned for easier access. A rear seat reminder system is now standard everywhere – another example of how incredibly quickly this feature has made its way through the industry since its debut with the GMC Acadia a mere four or five years ago.

2021 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid, interior
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid, interior

SE Version
A rookie in the lineup for 2021 is the SE model, in fact a replacement for the LX variant. The SE is now the model’s entry-level trim, but in Canada exclusively; it borrows the styling of the Sport version. The model features 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and fog lights, a spoiler integrated into the trunk, a chrome grille and exhaust tips that also use chrome. Onboard equipment includes leather-and-cloth seats, leather-covered steering wheel and 12-way power driver's seat.

2021 Honda Accord SE
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Accord SE

Accord Hybrid
As for the Accord Hybrid, its system has been refined for a more immediate and linear response during acceleration, primarily to give the driver a more natural feel.

Note that the turbocharged versions also see their mechanics updated, all with the same objective in mind: faster and more gradual acceleration.

In short, if the Accord is on your shopping list for 2021, know that it's an improved model that Honda’s bringing to dealerships.

2021 Honda Accord
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Accord

You May Also Like

Honda Accord Losing its Manual Gearbox

Honda Accord Losing its Manual Gearbox

Honda has announced it will no longer produce a manual gearbox-equipped Accord sedan as of 2021. With the Fit model disappearing form the lineup, that leaves...

No Manual Gearbox for the Honda Civic in 2021

No Manual Gearbox for the Honda Civic in 2021

There will be no manual gearbox available with the 2021 Honda Civic sedan, the company has confirmed. The move is not surprising, if only because the current...

2019 Honda Accord Review: When is Being a Standard-Setter Not Enough?

2019 Honda Accord Review: When is Being a Standard-Setter...

The 2019 Honda Accord Touring is the very definition of a sure value, but it goes further by offering a positive driving experience for a mid-size sedan at a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Nissan Kicks
Revised 2021 Nissan Kicks Previewed Ahead of ...
Article
2021 Ram Heavy Duty
Ram Pushes HD Truck’s Towing Capacity to 37,1...
Article
Hyundai's E-GMP platform
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for El...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicless
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular...
Video
2020 Toyota 86 Review: The Cult Car Cometh
2020 Toyota 86 Review: The Cu...
Video
Yokohama Launches Winter Travel Campaign for Canadians
Yokohama Launches Winter Trav...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 