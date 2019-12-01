Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Honda Accord Losing its Manual Gearbox

Honda has confirmed it is removing the option of getting a new Honda Accord with a manual gearbox, as of 2021. The removal of a stick shift marks the end of an era, as the Accord has had that option in its product offering since its very beginnings.

It also marks another sad day for driving enthusiasts. For those particularly distressed by the decision, you can still find a new Accord with manual transmission, though you’ll need a bit of luck. The last model was assembled last December, according to Honda, which adds that fewer than 100 units are still in stock at dealers across North America.

The company says that manual-gearbox Accords have accounted for under 2% of sales in recent years, although it did see a slight increase in 2018. While the latest generation of the sedan has drawn much praise, that hasn’t translated for Honda into strong-enough sales to justify keeping the mechanical transmission in the product offering.

Honda Accord, manual transmission stick shifter
Photo: Honda
Honda Accord, manual transmission stick shifter

"Manual transmissions will remain an important part of the Honda lineup. Enthusiast consumers have long reaped the rewards of this commitment, and those buyers helped make Honda the retail No. 1 manual transmission brand in America in 2019."

- Honda statement

With this decision, Honda is making like Mazda, which eliminated the 6-speed manual from the Mazda6 lineup in 2019. The Toyota Camry also long offered the option, but no more. Gradually, the format is disappearing from this segment. Fortunately, a few holdouts like the Genesis G70 remain.

You can count them on one hand, however.

