Honda Odyssey Getting Updated for 2021

Honda was planning on introducing its redesigned 2021 Odyssey minivan at the New York Auto Show in early April. That plan went out the window with the announcement this week that the NYC show had been pushed back to August in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Not to be dissuaded from presenting its updated minivan, Honda went ahead and delivered some images and details about the 2021 Odyssey. Here’s what the model has in store for next year.

Aesthetically, the changes start with new LED headlights that Honda promises are more powerful and more efficient, and which will feature in all trims. The black grille has been redesigned and is now decorated with a chrome band up top. The lower bumper has also been redesigned with new fog lamp housings.

Inside, some controls, such as the temperature controls, have been relocated. The second row seats now fold flat, which should make it easier to remove them when needed. The quality of materials, presentation and equipment has also been improved.

The upscale Touring version of the Odyssey, the limousine of minivans, benefits from a number of improvements, such as perforated leather in the first two rows, contrasting stitching on all seats, an exclusive dashboard finish and even illuminated USB ports. Which means no more endless blind plugging and unplugging!

There are two safety advances of note. First, each version of the model will benefit from the Honda Sensing safety suite, which includes adaptive cruise control with low-speed tracking and emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Second, Honda is adding a rear-seat warning system, notable in that it will for the first time use a camera (with the Touring version, using a system called CabinWatch). In the other versions, an audible alert, as well as a warning message on the driver information screen, will prompt the driver to check to see if he or she has forgotten something in the back (as in a child or a pet).

The Odyssey will still be powered by a 3.5L V6 engine working in concert with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Honda promised more details at the New York Auto Show, which means we can expect more teases and tidbits in the coming weeks. It’s not yet clear if Honda will wait until August and the rescheduled New York show to spill all of the beans and present the 2021 Odyssey in Full Monty mode.

