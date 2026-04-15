Honda is recalling some 440,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. over misbehaving airbags. More specifically, the side-curtain airbags in 2018-2022 editions of the minivan can be set off by speed bumps, potholes and other road imperfections.

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles in Canada are affected. For now, we know that Honda has issued a safety recall for approximately 440,830 units of the Odyssey minivan from the 2018 to 2022 model-years south of the border.

The problem

The issue stems from the Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) electronic control unit, which features collision detection software that is far too sensitive.

According to Honda, the threshold for deployment is calibrated in a way that "impacts under the chassis"—such as hitting a deep pothole, driving over a speed bump, or striking road debris—can be misinterpreted by the system as a severe collision. This triggers the side airbags and curtains to inflate instantly, even when no actual crash has occurred.

| Photo: Honda

Risks to occupants

While airbags are life-saving devices during a legitimate accident, their unexpected activation carries significant risks:

• Direct Injury: Airbags deploy with immense pyrotechnic force. Honda has already received 25 reports of injuries related to this issue in the U.S. since 2017.

• Loss of Control: The loud bang and sudden physical impact of an inflating airbag can startle a driver, potentially causing them to lose control of the vehicle and initiate a secondary, more serious collision.

To date, no fatalities have been reported, though 130 warranty claims have been filed regarding these phantom deployments.

The solution

The fix involves a trip to a Honda dealer, where technicians will either reprogram or replace the SRS control module with updated software. Interestingly, Honda corrected this calibration at the factory starting with the 2023 model-year, leading some critics to wonder why it took until 2026 to address the thousands of older vehicles already on the road.

U.S. owners can expect notification letters starting May 25, 2026. While a specific number for the Canadian market has not yet been reflected in the Transport Canada database, a recall is expected to follow shortly. Since Odysseys sold in Canada share the same mechanical and software DNA as their American counterparts, Canadian owners are encouraged to keep a close eye on their mail and the manufacturer's safety portal.