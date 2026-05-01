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Will the Next Honda Odyssey Go Hybrid?

Honda Odyssey | Photo: Honda
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Germain Goyer
 It’s far from preposterous to think so - Honda has been offering a hybrid powertrain for the Odyssey for years in other markets.

The Honda Odyssey is due for a redesign, and that seems like as good a time as any time to revisit what sits under the hood as well. Rumours are intensifying regarding the next-generation model. A new generation is expected for the 2027 model-year.

What rumours? As Autoblog suggests, the next generation of Honda's minivan could be equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Auto123 believes such a strategy would be highly attractive to Canadian consumers.

Currently, Honda’ Odyssey minivan is on its fifth generation, which arrived on the market in 2018 and has remained virtually frozen in time with no changes since. It has run via a 3.5L V6 engine for years. The Odyssey is assembled at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

It’s far from preposterous to think hybridity might be on the horizon for our North American Odyssey. Honda has been offering a hybrid powertrain for the minivan for years in other markets.

| Photo: M.Crépault

Hybrids are popular within the minivan segment
What’s more, minivans generally are a niche in which hybrid powertrains are already widespread and well-liked by customers. In recent years, Chrysler offered a plug-in hybrid with the Pacifica before revising its strategy.

As for Kia, hybridity is an integral part of the Carnival lineup. At Toyota, the Sienna is hybrid-only across its entire catalogue; the choice for buyers there is whether to go with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Hybrid powertrains are part of Honda's identity
What’s even more, it would be logical, as well as interesting, for Honda to offer a hybrid version with a refreshed Odyssey. Indeed, the Japanese automaker has been developing hybrid technology since the turn of the millennium and has made a neat reputation for itself with it. In Canada, Honda currently markets the Civic sedan and hatchback, Accord, CR-V and Prelude with hybrid powertrains. What’s one more?

Germain Goyer
Germain Goyer
Automotive expert
Germain Goyer is an automotive journalist with over ten years of experience. He is a contributor to L'Annuel de l'automobile and AutoMédia magazine and hosts the weekly segment "Aujourd'hui dans ma Grosse Brune." He also contributes to the family business, Autos-Suggestions.

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