Hyundai's success with its Palisade, as well as sister brand Kia's Telluride, has been such that it is adding a new range-topping variant called Calligraphy for 2021.

The Palisade Calligraphy edition is even better equipped than the previous alpha male of the trim lineup, with several standard features such as unique 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive LED headlights and lights and a distinctive front end.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, front end

And why is Hyundai adding to the mix an even more upscale version? Because in 2019 and 2020, about 50 percent of all models sold were Ultimate versions, the current range toppers. This percentage is higher than on other models of the brand - an interesting stat the brain-trust at Hyundai has not failed to notice.

That version of the Palisade sells for about $50,000. Now, conventional wisdom has generally had it that buyers are reluctant to pay that much for a Korean product. But notions are clearly changing, as increasing numbers of consumers seem able to see the brand's models as luxury offerings in their own right.

As further evidence, Hyundai proudly points out that nearly half of Palisade buyers had never bought a Hyundai vehicle before.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, three-quarters rear

In addition to the aforementioned elements, the Calligraphy version also comes with high-end door-mounted side mouldings, an LED high-mounted centre brake light and reception lighting, as well as a unique front accent light, according to the automaker. Inside are stitched leather inside the doors, microfibre suede on the roof, high-end plates at the door sills and in the rear compartment, perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a new colour, Nappa Grey leather, matched with a dashboard surface and marine trim.

Standard LED headlights are also added throughout the Palisade lineup for 2021. With the Essential and Preferred versions, wireless interfaces for the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are now added to models that don't have a navigation system. The trailer connector has also been upgraded from a four-pin to a seven-pin configuration.

The 2021 Palisade models, including this new Calligraphy version, will hit dealerships in August.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, interior