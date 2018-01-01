Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Edition Revealed: Onwards and Upwards

Hyundai's success with its Palisade, as well as sister brand Kia's Telluride, has been such that it is adding a new range-topping variant called Calligraphy for 2021.

The Palisade Calligraphy edition is even better equipped than the previous alpha male of the trim lineup, with several standard features such as unique 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive LED headlights and lights and a distinctive front end.

See also: Comparison of 2020 Hyundai Palisade vs 2020 Kia Telluride

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, front end
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, front end

And why is Hyundai adding to the mix an even more upscale version? Because in 2019 and 2020, about 50 percent of all models sold were Ultimate versions, the current range toppers. This percentage is higher than on other models of the brand - an interesting stat the brain-trust at Hyundai has not failed to notice.

That version of the Palisade sells for about $50,000. Now, conventional wisdom has generally had it that buyers are reluctant to pay that much for a Korean product. But notions are clearly changing, as increasing numbers of consumers seem able to see the brand's models as luxury offerings in their own right.

As further evidence, Hyundai proudly points out that nearly half of Palisade buyers had never bought a Hyundai vehicle before.

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, three-quarters rear

In addition to the aforementioned elements, the Calligraphy version also comes with high-end door-mounted side mouldings, an LED high-mounted centre brake light and reception lighting, as well as a unique front accent light, according to the automaker. Inside are stitched leather inside the doors, microfibre suede on the roof, high-end plates at the door sills and in the rear compartment, perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a new colour, Nappa Grey leather, matched with a dashboard surface and marine trim.

Standard LED headlights are also added throughout the Palisade lineup for 2021. With the Essential and Preferred versions, wireless interfaces for the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are now added to models that don't have a navigation system. The trailer connector has also been upgraded from a four-pin to a seven-pin configuration.

The 2021 Palisade models, including this new Calligraphy version, will hit dealerships in August.

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, interior
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, interior
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, interior and roof
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, interior and roof
Photos:Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Hyundai Shows Its Tweaked 2021 Santa Fe

Hyundai Shows Its Tweaked 2021 Santa Fe

Two years after introducing the fourth-generation model, Hyundai is bringing out a reworked Santa Fe for 2021. The most significant changes have to do with t...

Hyundai Shows Bit of its Reworked Santa Fe… Destined for Europe

Hyundai Shows Bit of its Reworked Santa Fe… Destined for ...

Only two years after its debut in its current form, the Hyundai Santa Fe is being been reworked for 2021. In fact, the styling changes for the SUV will accom...

Comparison: 2020 Hyundai Kona vs 2021 Kia Seltos

Comparison: 2020 Hyundai Kona vs 2021 Kia Seltos

How to choose between the 2020 Hyundai Kona and the brand-new 2021 Kia Seltos? We size up the close cousins and try to pick a favourite among these two model...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept
Jeep’s Riposte to the Ford Bronco? For Starte...
Article
2022 Kia Sedona (2021 Carnival)
Futuristic Interior of the Next-Gen 2022 Kia ...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Intro...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Introduced
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bron...
Video
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in Mexico
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier T...
Video
What Do We Do With the Confederate Flag on the General Lee Car?
What Do We Do With the Confed...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 