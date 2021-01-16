Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Best SUVs in 2021, As Chosen by Consumer Reports: Kia Telluride on Top

Consumer Reports has shared its new ranking of the best SUV choices in 2021 for automotive consumers. The magazine’s Top 10 Picks for 2021 were chosen for their ability to impress in terms of performance, safety, reliability and more.

In ranking each model’s performance, the magazine’s experts looked at a number of factors, including road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, safety and environmental friendliness. Over 50 different categories were analyzed in all, and results of owner surveys were used as well. The organization also took into account the presence or not of safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind spot warning.

See also: Consumer Reports Fingers 12 Oil-Burning Engines from the 2010s

Take note that Consumer Reports tested across all segments of SUVs, though it focused solely on non-luxury brands in compiling its list.

2021 Subaru Forester (89 / 100)
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Subaru Forester (89 / 100)

Kia’s much-awarded Telluride takes top spot with an overall score of 96, out of a possible total of 100. It’s followed by a pair of Subarus, the Forester and the Outback (89 and 86, respectively). Many would argue that the Outback is more wagon than utility model, but no matter. The Japanese brand is the only carmaker with three models on the list, the Crosstrek sitting in sixth position with a score of 84.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek (84 / 100)
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Subaru Crosstrek (84 / 100)

Lastly, it’s impossible not to notice that the ranking produced by the American organization includes only one solitary American model. Japanese and Korean automakers continue to stand out for the quality of their mass-market products.

2021 Toyota Highlander (84 / 100)
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Highlander (84 / 100)

Here’s the full list of 10 best SUV choices for 2021, according to CR (scores are out of 100):

1. Kia Telluride                 96    Our review
2. Subaru Forester           89     Our review
3. Subaru Outback           86     Our review
4. Hyundai Palisade         84     Our review
5. Toyota Highlander        84     Our review
6. Subaru Crosstrek         84    Our review
7. Mazda CX-5                 83    Our review
8. Ford Edge                   83     Our review
9. Honda CR-V                82     Our review
10. Hyundai Tucson         80     Our review

See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

See also: Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

See also: Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

2021 Mazda CX-5 (83 / 100)
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Mazda CX-5 (83 / 100)
2021 Ford Edge (83 / 100)
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Edge (83 / 100)
2021 Honda CR-V (89 / 100)
Photo: Subaru
2021 Honda CR-V (89 / 100)
2021 Hyundai Palisade (84 / 100)
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Palisade (84 / 100)

