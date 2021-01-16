Consumer Reports has shared its new ranking of the best SUV choices in 2021 for automotive consumers. The magazine’s Top 10 Picks for 2021 were chosen for their ability to impress in terms of performance, safety, reliability and more.

In ranking each model’s performance, the magazine’s experts looked at a number of factors, including road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, safety and environmental friendliness. Over 50 different categories were analyzed in all, and results of owner surveys were used as well. The organization also took into account the presence or not of safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind spot warning.

Take note that Consumer Reports tested across all segments of SUVs, though it focused solely on non-luxury brands in compiling its list.

Kia’s much-awarded Telluride takes top spot with an overall score of 96, out of a possible total of 100. It’s followed by a pair of Subarus, the Forester and the Outback (89 and 86, respectively). Many would argue that the Outback is more wagon than utility model, but no matter. The Japanese brand is the only carmaker with three models on the list, the Crosstrek sitting in sixth position with a score of 84.

Lastly, it’s impossible not to notice that the ranking produced by the American organization includes only one solitary American model. Japanese and Korean automakers continue to stand out for the quality of their mass-market products.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota Highlander (84 / 100)

Here’s the full list of 10 best SUV choices for 2021, according to CR (scores are out of 100):

1. Kia Telluride 96 Our review

2. Subaru Forester 89 Our review

3. Subaru Outback 86 Our review

4. Hyundai Palisade 84 Our review

5. Toyota Highlander 84 Our review

6. Subaru Crosstrek 84 Our review

7. Mazda CX-5 83 Our review

8. Ford Edge 83 Our review

9. Honda CR-V 82 Our review

10. Hyundai Tucson 80 Our review

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Edge (83 / 100)