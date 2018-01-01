For the 2021 model-year, Kia’s Optima sedan becomes officially the Kia K5, as the new generation of the manufacturer's mid-size sedan makes its debut. We've known for a few weeks that it's on the way, but only now has Kia Canada divulged information about the model’s trims, features and price range.

The 2021 Kia K5 will be available in four trim levels: the LX AWD ($29,595), EX AWD ($32,595), GT-Line AWD ($35,995) and GT ($39,995).

Photo: Kia 2021 Kia K5 GT

All versions (except the GT) will be equipped with a 1.6L, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive will be standard with this powerplant.

In terms of dimensions, the K5 has gained two inches in length, one in width and 1.8 in wheelbase compared to the Optima it replaces.

Inside is a standard 8-inch colour touchscreen with a function that allows users to display two distinct sections. Satellite radio is available while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are standard. The optional larger 10.25-inch touchscreen is complemented by a server-based navigation system with real-time traffic data, as well as a new Bluetooth system that allows different user profiles to be connected.

Photo: Kia 2021 Kia K5 GT, interior

The GT version, which will appear a little later, is positioned as the top-of-the-line model. It will benefit from a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. The transmission here is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. Only a front-wheel-drive configuration will be possible, however.

The 2021 K5 also comes standard with an array of advanced driver assistance systems, including frontal collision warning, collision avoidance assistance, blind spot collision avoidance assistance, driver alert and lane assist.