Moving another step closer to choosing its big winners of the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) today named the six finalists still in the running. Genesis and Kia lead the way with a nominee in each category.

In the Canadian Car of the Year category, the three finalists are the Genesis G80, Kia K5 and Mazda3. Not that the latter model is the returning champion in the category.

See also: 2021 Genesis G80 First Drive: Tortoise and the Hare…

See also: 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Review: Walking the Line

See also: 2021 Mazda3 Turbo First Drive: A Rare Breed

Finalists still vying for the Canadian Utility of the Year award are the Genesis GV80, the Kia Telluride and the Nissan Rogue.

See also: 2021 Genesis GV80 First Drive: Child Prodigy

See also: 2020 Kia Telluride Review: Surprisingly Seductive

See also: 2021 Nissan Rogue Review : A Welcome… and Successful Update

2021 Genesis GV80
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Genesis GV80

The presentation of the Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards normally takes place during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto, which of course was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

AJAC has announced that this year the award presentation will be broadcast live on national television for the first time. The winners will be revealed live on The Morning Show on Global Television, on Tuesday March 30, 2021 between 9:00 and 10:00 AM ET.

2021 Kia K5 GT
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia K5 GT
2021 Mazda 3 Turbo
Photo: D.Heyman
2021 Mazda 3 Turbo
2021 Kia Telluride
Photo: Kia
2021 Kia Telluride
2021 Genesis G80
Photo: Genesis
2021 Genesis G80

