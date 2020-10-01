Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Kia Sorento Pricing, Details for Canada Announced

Kia first presented the revamped new 2021 Sorento this past September. This week Kia Canada announced pricing details for the trims that will be offered here, and it starts with a $35,960 opening bid for the base model.

The new Sorento is the fourth generation of the model to be offered in Canada since it first debuted in 2002; the last big revision dates to 2016.

The 2021 Kia Sorento is available for orders starting now, and it should start to appear at dealerships this December.

Kia reiterated that it is planning hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV as well, but these will debut later one and so pricing and trim details were not announced this time around.

For now, consumers welcome a new trim to the lineup for 2021, the X-Line. This variant emphasizes sportiness, benefits from a slightly higher ground clearance and is the first Sorento to feature a 2.5L turbo engine. It also features distinctive styling elements, as well as captain's seats in the second row - a first for the Sorento. Note that the Sorento is a three-row SUV in all its iterations. Other particularities of the X-Line include 20-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloy wheels, increased ride height, bridge-type roof rack and exclusive exterior details.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line
Photo: Kia
2021 Kia Sorento X-Line

You can find full details on the 2021 Sorento here. Note that all versions offered in Canada will come with all-wheel drive. Prices include transport and preparation fees.

Pricing for the 2021 Kia Sorento:

...VersionPrice
 Kia Sorento LX+$35,960
 Kia Sorento LX Premium$38,460
 Kia Sorento X-Line$41,460
 Kia Sorento EX$42,960
 Kia Sorento EX+$45,960
 Kia Sorento SX$49,460
Photos:Kia
2021 Kia Sorento pictures
2021 Kia Sorento pictures

