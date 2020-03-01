Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021, according to their sales performances in 2019. Today, our Top 10 compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021.

See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada for 2020 and 2021

See also: Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada for 2020 and 2021

Roughly speaking, the midsize SUV segment has a population of about 25, and that doesn't include what’s available from luxury automakers. How do you find your way around that much choice as a buyer?

It can be challenge, for sure, and one made even more daunting be the fact that these days, of all the models on offer, there are very few bad ones. There are some buys that are better than others, however, that better quality, value, etc.

This time around for our annual look at the market, instead of telling you what we think are the 10 best products in the segment, we're giving you the floor. And so this tally lists the top 10 best-selling midsize SUVs in the country, based on 2019 sales because those are unaffected by the ravages of the pandemic. Along the way, we make a comparison between Canadian sales and the U.S. market.

See also: Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2019-2020

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1) Jeep Wrangler