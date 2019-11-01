After launching the convertible version of the LC at the end of last year, Lexus now turns its attention to its coupe; the 2021 Lexus LC coupe thus benefits from several updates. In addition to new colour choices, the 2021 versions of the LC 500 and LC 500h benefit from a revised suspension and reworked transmission, all of which offer improved performance.

In the process, the coupe also loses a few pounds. This weight loss, estimated at 22 lb, is attributable to aluminum lower links, stabilizers, new high-strength coil spring material and lighter 21-inch rear wheels.

The weight reduction translates into obvious benefits in ride and handling. And to further enhance these benefits, Lexus has adjusted the electronic controls on the front suspension damper to increase the length of travel, and then optimized the damper stops for smoother handling.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus LC 500 2021, side view

To improve the front end's cornering ability, engineers increased the stiffness of the rear stabilizers and added Active Cornering Assist. This system uses the brakes to slow the inside wheels in difficult corners to reduce understeer.

Meanwhile, transmission upgrades are expected to make driving the coupe models even more incisive. With the LC 500's 10-speed automatic transmission, Lexus has revised shift settings for improved efficiency when the throttle is depressed 50-to-70%.

The hybrid variant's unique four-speed continuously variable automatic transmission configuration has also been updated and will now shift into second gear during dynamic driving to improve acceleration in tight corners. Previously, it was only programmed to downshift to third gear in this situation.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus LC 500, rear

The mechanical options remain the same. The 2021 LC 500’s naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 engine delivers 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the coupe to 97 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Similarly, the 500h hybrid version still delivers 354 hp thanks to its 3.5L V6. It takes a little longer to reach 97 km/h, or 5 seconds.

Other changes are worth mention, notably with the interior and exterior colours as well as wheel height. Also, the Android Auto application, which arrived late in the Toyota family, is now standard on all versions of the LC.