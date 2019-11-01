Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Upgrades for the 2021 Lexus LC 500

After launching the convertible version of the LC at the end of last year, Lexus now turns its attention to its coupe; the 2021 Lexus LC coupe thus benefits from several updates. In addition to new colour choices, the 2021 versions of the LC 500 and LC 500h benefit from a revised suspension and reworked transmission, all of which offer improved performance.

In the process, the coupe also loses a few pounds. This weight loss, estimated at 22 lb, is attributable to aluminum lower links, stabilizers, new high-strength coil spring material and lighter 21-inch rear wheels.

The weight reduction translates into obvious benefits in ride and handling. And to further enhance these benefits, Lexus has adjusted the electronic controls on the front suspension damper to increase the length of travel, and then optimized the damper stops for smoother handling.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Lexus LC 500 2021, side view
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus LC 500 2021, side view

To improve the front end's cornering ability, engineers increased the stiffness of the rear stabilizers and added Active Cornering Assist. This system uses the brakes to slow the inside wheels in difficult corners to reduce understeer.

Meanwhile, transmission upgrades are expected to make driving the coupe models even more incisive. With the LC 500's 10-speed automatic transmission, Lexus has revised shift settings for improved efficiency when the throttle is depressed 50-to-70%.

The hybrid variant's unique four-speed continuously variable automatic transmission configuration has also been updated and will now shift into second gear during dynamic driving to improve acceleration in tight corners. Previously, it was only programmed to downshift to third gear in this situation.

2021 Lexus LC 500, rear
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus LC 500, rear

The mechanical options remain the same. The 2021 LC 500’s naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 engine delivers 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the coupe to 97 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Similarly, the 500h hybrid version still delivers 354 hp thanks to its 3.5L V6. It takes a little longer to reach 97 km/h, or 5 seconds.

Other changes are worth mention, notably with the interior and exterior colours as well as wheel height. Also, the Android Auto application, which arrived late in the Toyota family, is now standard on all versions of the LC.

2021 Lexus LC 500, on the road
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus LC 500, on the road
Photos:Lexus
2021 Lexus LC 500 Coupe pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Lexus to Present an LC convertible at Goodwood Festival

Lexus to Present an LC convertible at Goodwood Festival

Lexus will be at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England in early July with the convertible version of its LC coupe. The version should debut commerci...

First Autonomous Drive System on the Way at Lexus

First Autonomous Drive System on the Way at Lexus

Lexus has confirmed that it’s on track to offer a first partially autonomous driving system with its LS sedan by the end of this year. For now, we're talking...

Los Angeles 2019: World premiere for the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible

Los Angeles 2019: World premiere for the 2021 Lexus LC 50...

The convertible version of the Lexus LC 500 was given a world premiere at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. It offers the same on-road performance as the coupe...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Honda factory in Wuhan, China
Carmakers Plan Gradual Reopening of Auto Plants
Article
2020 Nissan Altima
Nissan Requests $4.6 Billion Credit Line
Article
2020 Jeep Cherokee
FCA Recalling 365,000 Vehicles over Backup Ca...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 