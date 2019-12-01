For Nissan, the timing of the coronavirus crisis couldn't have been worse. The automaker is smack in the middle of transitioning most its models to new generations.

Last December, we saw the new Sentra make its official debut. The schedule for the current year includes several other renewed models, notably the Rogue SUV. The Pathfinder, Murano and Maxima are also due for overhauls.

All bets are off at this point, of course, but behind the scenes, Nissan is working hard to be ready when "normal" business resumes.

Automotive media in Brazil have uncovered an intellectual property filing that may reveal the design of the next generation Nissan Rogue. The document doesn't mention which vehicle it is, but it's very similar to what we've seen in spy photos over the past few months.

This likely new Rogue still features Nissan's V-shaped grille and a large opening at the bottom of the front bumper. Although it's not obvious in these images, recent spy photos have shown there are fog lights just above the opening in the corners of the front end. The headlights that extend along the sides of the hood include turn signals. The hood is fairly flat, except for the pleated areas near the wings.

In profile, the new Rogue looks similar to the current model, though the rear window is more angular in shape. There appears to be a decorative piece grafted to the tailgate near the D-pillar, but details are tough to discern in these kinds of sketches. Still at the rear, the window looks smaller, and the tailgate has a more sculpted shape than the current model. There's also a clearly visible skid plate at the bottom of the bumper.

Recent spy photos have also offered a first glimpse inside the vehicle. We know from those that the interior is equipped with a digital dashboard and a large multimedia screen in the centre console. The climate-control controls also appear on a screen.

As for the powertrain, we don’t know at this point what kind of adjustments Nissan has in mind. The next Rogue may well keep its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, though it could inherit the 188-hp version introduced with the latest Altima.

The new Rogue should make its debut later this year, but no one really knows at this point if that will hold. As well, with the cancellation of so many auto shows, Nissan might just present all the details online at some point.

Stay tuned.