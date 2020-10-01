The Nissan Rogue, completely redesigned for this year, is currently only available with one engine: a 2.5L 4-cylinder making 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. Now a new report in the U.S. indicates a second engine might soon be offered under the hood of the SUV, though there’s no confirmation from Nissan as yet.

Here's what we “know” as of now.

Car and Driver magazine first reported the news, after it spotted information about the new engine directly on the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) website. That’s a fairly solid source, and it reveals furthermore that the new engine is a 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder, which would be wedded to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

What’s also known, since we're talking about the EPA website, are the fuel ratings. If we convert from the U.S. figures, we get with this new engine 7.8L/100 km in the city and 6.4L/100 km on the highway, for a combined rating of 7.1L/100 km.

Ironically, when we tested the new 2021 Nissan Rogue at launch, that's exactly the average we got with the 2.5-litre engine.

With all-wheel drive, meanwhile, the 3-cylinder engine would promise an average of 7.4L/100 km (city/highway).

Photo: Nissan 4-cylinder engine of the Nissan Rogue

Car and Driver, as well as other media, have contacted Nissan to try to find out more, but so far to no avail. The company's response as been limited to this: "Nissan regularly evaluates potential future technologies for our existing models. We are planning a small pilot project with a potential new powertrain using the 2021 Nissan Rogue. We have nothing else to announce at this time."

If the pilot project proves successful, then from our perspective it will be interesting to see if Nissan Canada move forward this such a variant as well. With all-wheel drive on our Rogues and the apparently minor gains in fuel economy to be had, will it be worth it? The other question would revolve around the price of a model equipped with this engine compared to what we currently know.

Another story we'll be following closely.

