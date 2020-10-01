Nissan has just announced Canadian pricing and trim details for the 2021 Sentra, a redesigned third-generation edition with an enhanced technology offering.

First, pricing: Nissan is announcing a starting price of $16,498 (before freight and delivery charges of $1,670) for the sub-compact sedan, when equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. The same S version equipped with an automatic transmission is priced at $17,998. Next comes the SV, with a starting price of $19,498, and at the top of the scale, the Versa SR ($20,998). The last two models are only available with automatic transmission.

The exterior

The new design gives the Versa lower, wider and longer exterior dimensions, but allows it to maintain the same interior space, including the trunk, which again offers 425 litres of cargo space.

Styling elements, key to Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language, include a new V-shaped grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps and taillights, C pillars and a floating roof. Six exterior colours are available, including Electric Blue Metallic and Scarlet Ember.

Photo: Nissan 2021 Nissan Versa, profile

The interior

The 2021 Versa features the "Gliding Wing" dashboard, which according to Nissan says allows the vehicle to deliver the desired balance between functional and emotional needs. Nissan says as well that the front legroom is best-in-class. In addition, a sporty D-shaped steering wheel, 7.0-inch "floating" touchscreen audio display, keyless entry system and start button are all standard. Available equipment includes heated front seats and automatic climate control.

Other comfort and convenience features include standard Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System and Bluetooth audio streaming with steering wheel-mounted controls; rearview camera (Siri Eyes Free); audio system with four speakers and USB connection port for iPod and other compatible devices; and hands-free text messaging assistant. NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio are available on Versa SV and SR models. Unfortunately, the optional 60/40-split folding rear seat is only available as an option.

Photo: Nissan 2021 Nissan Versa, interior

The mechanics

The 2021 Versa's new-generation 1.6L 4-cylinder engine develops 122 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is available as an option, but only in the base Versa S. Fuel economy with the Xtronic transmission is rated at 7.4L/100 km city, 5.9L/100 km highway and 6.7L/100 km combined. With the 5-speed manual transmission, we're talking 8.6L/100 km, 6.7L/100 km and 7.7L/100 km.

Safety

Nissan's 360-degree Safety Shield System includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear braking, lane departure warning and high beam assist standard on the Versa S 5-speed manual variant. Blind spot warning system and rear cross traffic alert systems are standard on on the Versa SV.

Other available technologies include intelligent driver alert, a 7-inch advanced driver assistance display, rear door alert and intelligent cruise control.

Photo: Nissan 2021 Nissan Versa, three-quarters rear

2021 Nissan Versa pricing:

Versa S with 5MT $16,498 CDN

Versa S with Xtronic $17,998 CDN

Versa SV with Xtronic $19,498 CDN

Versa SR with Xtronic $20,998 CDN