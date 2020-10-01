Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Nissan Versa: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan has just announced Canadian pricing and trim details for the 2021 Sentra, a redesigned third-generation edition with an enhanced technology offering.

First, pricing: Nissan is announcing a starting price of $16,498 (before freight and delivery charges of $1,670) for the sub-compact sedan, when equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. The same S version equipped with an automatic transmission is priced at $17,998. Next comes the SV, with a starting price of $19,498, and at the top of the scale, the Versa SR ($20,998). The last two models are only available with automatic transmission.

The exterior
The new design gives the Versa lower, wider and longer exterior dimensions, but allows it to maintain the same interior space, including the trunk, which again offers 425 litres of cargo space.

Styling elements, key to Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language, include a new V-shaped grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps and taillights, C pillars and a floating roof. Six exterior colours are available, including Electric Blue Metallic and Scarlet Ember.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Nissan Versa, profile
Photo: Nissan
2021 Nissan Versa, profile

The interior
The 2021 Versa features the "Gliding Wing" dashboard, which according to Nissan says allows the vehicle to deliver the desired balance between functional and emotional needs. Nissan says as well that the front legroom is best-in-class. In addition, a sporty D-shaped steering wheel, 7.0-inch "floating" touchscreen audio display, keyless entry system and start button are all standard. Available equipment includes heated front seats and automatic climate control.

Other comfort and convenience features include standard Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System and Bluetooth audio streaming with steering wheel-mounted controls; rearview camera (Siri Eyes Free); audio system with four speakers and USB connection port for iPod and other compatible devices; and hands-free text messaging assistant. NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio are available on Versa SV and SR models. Unfortunately, the optional 60/40-split folding rear seat is only available as an option.

2021 Nissan Versa, interior
Photo: Nissan
2021 Nissan Versa, interior

The mechanics
The 2021 Versa's new-generation 1.6L 4-cylinder engine develops 122 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is available as an option, but only in the base Versa S. Fuel economy with the Xtronic transmission is rated at 7.4L/100 km city, 5.9L/100 km highway and 6.7L/100 km combined. With the 5-speed manual transmission, we're talking 8.6L/100 km, 6.7L/100 km and 7.7L/100 km.

Safety
Nissan's 360-degree Safety Shield System includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear braking, lane departure warning and high beam assist standard on the Versa S 5-speed manual variant. Blind spot warning system and rear cross traffic alert systems are standard on on the Versa SV.

Other available technologies include intelligent driver alert, a 7-inch advanced driver assistance display, rear door alert and intelligent cruise control.

2021 Nissan Versa, three-quarters rear
Photo: Nissan
2021 Nissan Versa, three-quarters rear

2021 Nissan Versa pricing:

Versa S with 5MT         $16,498 CDN
Versa S with Xtronic      $17,998 CDN
Versa SV with Xtronic    $19,498 CDN
Versa SR with Xtronic    $20,998 CDN

2021 Nissan Versa, front
Photo: Nissan
2021 Nissan Versa, front
Photos:Nissan
2021 Nissan Versa pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

The semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards are now known. Despite the pandemic complicating matters, NACTOY jury members will endeavour to evaluate the vehicl...

Nissan Introduces 2020 Versa for U.S. Market

Nissan Introduces 2020 Versa for U.S. Market

Nissan premiered the sedan version of its new 2020 Versa for the U.S. market, confirming at the same time that it’s ending production of the Note variant. Th...

2021 Subaru Impreza: Still Under $20,000 CAD

2021 Subaru Impreza: Still Under $20,000 CAD

Subaru Canada has announced pricing for the 2021 Impreza. Consumers will be pleased to know that the base model is still available at a sub-$20,000 CAD start...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review: What Do You Ge...
Review
2020 Infiniti Q50
2020 Infiniti Q50 Review: A Few Blocks Short ...
Review
The Last Canadian 7th-Gen Corvette or First 8...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on November 18
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will ...
Video
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 