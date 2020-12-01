Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Toyota Land Cruiser withdrawn from the U.S. market after 2021

The Toyota Land Cruiser is not available in Canada, but it remains a model prized by enthusiasts because of its undeniable off-road skills. Here in Canada, we actually have a Lexus version of the model: the LX.

Rumours have circulated regarding the Toyota Land Cruiser for a few years now that it would eventual disappear from the U.S. market. The current generation has been in production since 2007, and while It has benefited from upgrades since then, it never got a complete overhaul. Now, Toyota has confirmed via email to Road & Track magazine that 2021 will be the last year in the U.S. for the Land Cruiser.

“The Toyota Land Cruiser has been a legendary name for more than 60 years. While it will be discontinued in the United States after the 2021 model year, we remain committed to the large SUV segment and will continue to explore future products that celebrate the Land Cruiser's rich off-road history. We encourage loyal enthusiasts and intrepid adventurers to stay tuned for future developments.”

- Toyota

Car and Driver magazine, speaking to an anonymous source with close dealership connections, reports Toyota will return with a new Land Cruiser that is “far more modern and luxurious”. Will it be offered in the U.S.? That’s far from certain, since the model has always made up only a tiny fraction of the brand's total sales in the United States.

On the other hand, a thoroughly modern Land Cruiser could significantly revive interest int the model. The current edition, although still able, is no longer technologically advanced.

